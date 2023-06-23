British International School, Phuket
BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is set to organise an event promoting 12 spiritual tourism routes throughout the country, it was confirmed yesterday (June 22).

tourismreligion
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Friday 23 June 2023, 11:03AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

The event aims to stimulate tourism and drive revenue by catering to those who enjoy engaging in religious activities or who follow a spiritual path, reports the National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT).

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn shared data from the Ministry of Commerce indicating that religious tourism generated up to B10.8 billion in revenue in 2019. This suggests the potential for faith-based tourism to grow exponentially, with projections indicating a threefold increase in global economic value within ten years. The value is expected to skyrocket from over US$13.7 billion (B482bn) in 2022 to $40.9bn by 2033.

The TAT governor explained that the project focuses on offering valuable and meaningful tourism experiences. These include showcasing religious and cultural tourism products that reflect Thailand’s identity and uniqueness.

Phuket Property

They also include religious temples and other places of faith and worship, cultural heritage, wisdom, and community-based tourism. The event is slated to run from June 30 to July 2 at Square B in front of the CentralWorld shopping center in Bangkok.

The event is divided into three main sections comprising a simulation zone for worship and blessings along 12 spiritual tourism routes; a marketplace featuring shops and restaurants from five regions of Thailand; and a stage for performances by famous artists.

Those interested can visit the website tourismproduct.tourismthailand.org.

