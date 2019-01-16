THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
TAT praises visa-on-arrival fee waiver extension to April 30

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand yesterday (Jan 15) finally recognised the extension of the waiver of the visa on arrival fee for citizens of 20 countries, which came into effect last Friday (Jan 11).

Wednesday 16 January 2019, 10:59AM

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said that the continuation of the visa-on-arrival waiver came at a perfect time as Thailand is set to celebrate Chinese New Year on Feb 5 and the Thai New Year, Songkran, festivities in April. Photo: TAT

The Cabinet last Tuesday (Jan 8) agreed to extend the waiver on the B2,000 visa-on-arrival fee for nationals of particular countries until April 30 to boost tourism, as announced by Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat.

The minister said the waiver for nationals of 20 countries, including China, was set to end last Sunday (Jan 13). (See story here.)

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said in the statement issued yesterday (see here) that the continuation of the stimulus visa-on-arrival measure came at a perfect time as Thailand is set to celebrate Chinese New Year on Feb 5 and the Thai New Year, Songkran, festivities in April.

Chinese New Year celebrations are huge in Thailand, and this year will mark the 15th anniversary of cooperation between TAT, the Chinese Ministry of Culture, and the Chinese Embassy in organising annual Lunar New Year festivities in Thailand, the statement said.

Other notable events and festivals scheduled during the period include the World Wai Kru Muay Thai Ceremony on Mar 17 in Ayutthaya and the local Poi Sang Long Festival (held during March or April) in the northern province of Mae Hong Son.

The list of countries eligible for the visa-on-arrival fee waiver until 30 April are listed as: Andorra, Bulgaria, Bhutan, China, Cyprus, Ethiopia, Fiji, India, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Maldives, Malta, Mauritius, Papua New Guinea, Romania, San Marino, Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and Uzbekistan will be exempted from the B2,000 visa-on-arrival fee for the purpose of touring in Thailand for not more than 15 days.

 

 



