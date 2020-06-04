BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office is inviting local hotels and tour operators to join its #PhuketGreatTime domestic tourism campaign to offer discounted tours and hotel stays to draw tourists back to the island.

tourismCOVID-19economics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 June 2020, 03:47PM

The new portal launched by TAT Phuket to boost domestic tourism to the island. Image: PhuketGreatTime.com

TAT Phuket launched the campaign through its official Facebook page on Monday (June 1).

The campaign is free to join.

The objective of the campaign is to help the island recover from the impact the COVID-19 outbreak has had on the tourism industry, TAT Phuket explained in its launch announcement.

All hotels, tour operators, restaurants, souvenir shops and other tourism businesses are welcome to take part by offering special-priced products, services and packages through the PhuketGreatTime.com website, which has been set up by the TAT.

The special deals offered will be promoted throughout Thailand, TAT Phuket explained.

UWC Thailand

The only conditions for registering to take part in the campaign is that the business is legally registered and currently holds the correct business permits and licence, the TAT Phuket notice added.

Businesses can register through the PhuketGreatTime.com website, or through the online form available here.

 

People with enquiries were asked to call 076-211036, 076-212213, 087-5139319 or 089-7578315.

Alternatively people can email phuketgreattime@gmail.com of contact TAT Phuket through their Line account: @tatphuket

harald | 04 June 2020 - 17:51:14 

good luck with tourism with still all beaches closed in phuket. anyhow in spite of this i haven been, was the weather good, everyday on a beach and swimming. today too before the rain started :-D

jamstock | 04 June 2020 - 17:14:26 

Good luck attracting tourists with the beaches closed!

ThorFinger | 04 June 2020 - 17:03:54 

Do I really need to comment?
I have my fingers ready to do the counting.
I commend the effort.
How's that? lol

friend | 04 June 2020 - 16:32:42 

promoting tourism in phuket with closed beaches and closed airport .........

BosysurfNaiHarn | 04 June 2020 - 16:27:41 

Why would somebody spend money to go to Phuket if you can't go to the beach?

Pascale | 04 June 2020 - 16:26:37 

" PhuketGreatTime"  What a joke ! There is no great time to expect with current restrictions still in place. A Sunday tea dance in a retirement home is probably more exciting.

Capricornball | 04 June 2020 - 15:58:50 

Yes...Welcome to Phuket!...come on over to Junkceylon and go shopping for stuff, even if you don't have any money from being unemployed for the last 3 months.  And come to Phuket to go watch a movie with 200 friends you don't know, but forget about the popcorn and drinks. But whatever, don't plan on going to the beach.

 

