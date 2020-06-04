TAT Phuket launches push to boost domestic tourism

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office is inviting local hotels and tour operators to join its #PhuketGreatTime domestic tourism campaign to offer discounted tours and hotel stays to draw tourists back to the island.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 4 June 2020, 03:47PM

The new portal launched by TAT Phuket to boost domestic tourism to the island. Image: PhuketGreatTime.com

TAT Phuket launched the campaign through its official Facebook page on Monday (June 1).

The campaign is free to join.

The objective of the campaign is to help the island recover from the impact the COVID-19 outbreak has had on the tourism industry, TAT Phuket explained in its launch announcement.

All hotels, tour operators, restaurants, souvenir shops and other tourism businesses are welcome to take part by offering special-priced products, services and packages through the PhuketGreatTime.com website, which has been set up by the TAT.

The special deals offered will be promoted throughout Thailand, TAT Phuket explained.

The only conditions for registering to take part in the campaign is that the business is legally registered and currently holds the correct business permits and licence, the TAT Phuket notice added.

Businesses can register through the PhuketGreatTime.com website, or through the online form available here.

People with enquiries were asked to call 076-211036, 076-212213, 087-5139319 or 089-7578315.

Alternatively people can email phuketgreattime@gmail.com of contact TAT Phuket through their Line account: @tatphuket