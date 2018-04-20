BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has launched its “Enjoy Local” campaign, offering QR code payment for tourists purchasing products and services at over 6,000 locations across the country.

Saturday 21 April 2018, 10:00AM

TAT offers QR payment at over 6,000 tourist locations, including Chiang Rai Temple in Lampang province. Photo: Bangkok Post

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the campaign is among the new schemes introduced under the TAT’s Amazing Thailand Go Local initiative.

The agency is working with Samart Digital Media Co to create a new travel application called Trippointz that enables tourists to obtain information and plan their holidays.

This move is aimed at encouraging locals and tourists to travel to secondary provinces.

It will be more convenient for tourists to use the app when going to small provinces, Mr Yuthasak said.

He said the app also features a QR payment code that tourists can use to purchase services without cash.

The QR code in Trippointz can be used at over 6,000 locations but may not cover all services across all 55 provinces. However, the app's usage will be extended to cover all 55 secondary provinces by early 2019, he said.

Tourists using the application will be able to get price points that they can redeem from TAT and Samart Digital Media.

Under Amazing Thailand Go Local, the TAT expects to see 10 million people travel to localities in 55 provinces this year and generate B10 billion in income for communities.

The campaign will also help boost overall domestic tourism income, which TAT has targeted at B1.3 trillion for this year.

Recently, TAT signed a two-year memorandum of understanding with Japan's Sharp Corporation to promote tourism in Thailand.

Sharp will bring in a team to film attractions, activities and festivals during Songkran Festival around Bangkok such as Wat Pho, Wat Arun, the Golden Mount, Loha Prasat, Rot Fai Night Market Ratchada as well as in other provinces, including Ayutthaya Historical Park and Luang Pho Yai at Wat Muang, Ang Thong province.

