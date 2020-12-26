TAT joins launch of new ASQ/ALQ booking platform

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the launch of a new “one-stop” web platform for booking stays at over 100 Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) and Alternative Local Quarantine (ALQ) hotels in Thailand.

tourismhealthCOVID-19Coronavirus

By The Phuket News

Saturday 26 December 2020, 04:18PM

The web portal, asq.ascendtravel.com, is available in Thai and English, and is the result of collaboration by the Digital Council of Thailand and ASQ-ALQ Thailand Club, together with Thai travel startups, Ascend Travel and Horganice.

The platform also includes “value-added” services to meet all Thai Ministry of Public Health quarantine requirements, reported the TAT in announcing the launch earlier today (Dec 26).

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said, “As a collaboration between the government and the private sector, this is a new alternative for booking ASQ/ALQ hotels in Thailand during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was created to assist both Thais returning home and international tourists, as the mandatory 14-day quarantine applies equally to all.”

The online platform offers customised packages that can include accommodation for 15 nights, airport transfers direct to the hotels, and three meals per day. It is supported by on-site nursing services available 24/7 to check on guest’s health and administer the three COVID-19 tests required to clear quarantine (conducted on-site on different days).

It also offers an “easy to understand” step-by-step infographic covering all the requirements needed before and after booking, plus quarantine rules and regulations (see image in photo gallery above).

The landing page of the web portal is led by the slogan “We make your life SIMPLE”.

“TAT continues to create various platforms and support mechanisms to help potential visitors, while not compromising public safety and health. These include partnering with the Thai travel industry on multiple tourism campaigns and projects, including the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification, ASQ Paradise and Amazing Thailand Plus, to name just a few,” said the TAT in its release today.

According to the Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO), there are currently 23 hotels registered and approved to operate as ASQ/ALQ venues, altogether offering 2692 guest rooms for visitors.

The TAT is maintaining its push for tourists to come to Thailand, despite the current climate of fear over the Samut Sakhon outbreak, and the ongoing campaign to target migrant workers from Myanmar as key suspects of bringing the virus into the country.

The TAT on Wednesday (Dec 23) announced, “Thailand’s tourism sector continues to safely and slowly reopen welcoming international travellers to the country with special tourist initiatives, while also remaining vigilant by enforcing strict public health guidelines to protect all during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Royal Thai Government recently lifted restrictions on the Special Tourist Visa (STV), which allows entry for tourists from any country or territory worldwide. Prior to this, STV holders were only allowed from low-risk countries. The STV offers visitors an initial 90-day visa with two extensions totalling 270 days. The STV was also extended to allow arrival by private yacht,” the TAT confirmed.

“Thailand also offers a single-entry Tourist Visa (TR) that permits stays of up to 60 days and may be extended once for an additional 30 days. In addition, visa exemptions have been reactivated for eligible passport holders of 56 countries and territories for a stay between 30-90 days. The validity of the Certificate of Entry (COE) was also extended to more than 72 hours in case of flight delays or missed connecting flights,” the agency added.

In that announcement, TAT Governor Yuthasak said, “We recommend that all potential visitors who want to enter Thailand contact the nearest Thai embassy or consulate-general first regarding all the necessary visa requirements in their respective countries as the situation continues to evolve. In addition to other requirements, the 14-day mandatory quarantine upon arrival remains in place and applies equally to both Thai nationals and foreign visitors.”

“TAT has created a variety of platforms and support mechanisms to facilitate ease of entry, while not compromising public safety to the Thai population at large. These include the collaboration with the Thai tourism industry partners on a series of tourism promotions and initiatives, including Amazing Thailand Plus, ASQ Paradise, and Happy DIY Set [for quarantined tourists],” the TAT also touted.



“TAT also introduced the ‘Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) certification in collaboration with the public and private sector partners to help build confidence among Thai and foreign tourists. The certification is key to ongoing efforts by Thai tourism operators to certify that an establishment meets the standards of hygiene and health safety for their products and services during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as vaccination efforts begin in earnest [sic],” the TAT added.