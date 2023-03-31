TAT joins forces with online giants to boost tourism

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has signed an agreement on strategic partnership with four of the world’s biggest online platforms to introduce a joint marketing initiative to boost tourism to Thailand. The partners include such leading players as Agoda, Alipay, Klook and KKDay.

By The Phuket News

Friday 31 March 2023, 04:09PM

Agoda, Alipay, Klook and KKDay are now among TAT’s strategic partners promoting Thailand as a prefered travel desination. Photo: TAT

Under the joint marketing initiative, Agoda, Alipay, Klook, and KKDay will launch various promotions and campaigns with the aim to help boost tourism to Thailand, and to enhance awareness on experience-based tourism activities on offer in major and secondary Thai destinations, the TAT announced in a press release earlier this week.

Key demographic groups of travellers from the most promising markers (mainly Asian) will be targeted.

“This joint marketing initiative with world leading online platforms is in response to changes in tourist behaviour and in line with the TAT’s aim to elevate the quality of Thailand’s tourism industry with technology and innovation,” said TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Mr Supasorn explained that the COVID-19 pandemic boosted consumers’ interest towards everything digital resulting in rapid growth in online purchases and payments as well as the overall movement towards ‘Cashless Society’.

According to a survey by Tofugear, 45% of consumers in Asia plan to increase online spending in the next 12 months, Mr Yuthasak said.

“TAT recognises the world online platform as an important information source that influences tourists’ decision-making process on airline, hotel, and destination selection, through to sharing their travel experiences during and after the trip,” he added.

As part of the strategic partnership with TAT, Agoda will launch promotions and offer discounts on accommodation bookings from April to July 2023, targeting in particular Millennials, FITs, and leisure travelers living in Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. This is expected to generate B150 million in revenue.

Similarly, Alipay will offer discounts for travellers who make payments via its system. Target groups include Millennials, shopping aficionados, and foodies from China. The campaign is expected to generate around B200mn.

Also targeting Asian markets, Klook will offer discounts on tourism activities, tours, services, and attractions that highlight Thailand’s soft-power foundations known as the 5Fs: Food, Fashion, Festival, Film and Fight. Target groups include Millennials, FITs, and leisure travellers. Projected revenue boost has not been revealed.

Kkday will launch two ‘Sustainable Thailand’ projects during April to August 2023 – one for Songran and another for the World Ocean Day in June. The campaign will target young adults and family travellers from Taiwan, Hong Kong, South Korea and Japan.

“TAT expects the collaboration with the four leading online platforms will help facilitate travellers, and most importantly promote experience-based tourism in Thailand that is valuable and sustainable to quality travellers. It is our goal to create new and meaningful travel experiences for travellers, as well as revitalise Thailand’s tourism industry to help drive the national economy sustainably,” Mr Yuthasak concluded.