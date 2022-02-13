BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
TAT joins cultural car rally to help boost tourism income for Phang Nga, Krabi

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) along with state petrol company PTT and the Sports and Culture Promotion Association have united efforts to host a slew of events to promote tourism in Phang Nga and Krabi provinces in order to “stimulate the economy in the area and encourage business owners to distribute income to local residents”.

tourismcultureeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 February 2022, 10:00AM

Such activities were needed to place emphasis on economic revitalisation, especially for hotels, restaurants and other businesses reliant on income from tourist attractions, said STPA Vice President Wirawat Hongpraphasorn. Photo: PR Phuket

The event will be held on Feb 19-20, it was announced yesterday (Feb 12). Photo: PR Phuket

The TAT is joining the campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

Local business groups are hoping to help generate incomes from the campaign. Photo: PR Phuket

The keystone events during the campaign, from Feb 19-20, will be two car rally tours between Phang Nga and Krabi, Amarn Mat-adam, Director of the TAT Phang Nga Office explained at a press conference yesterday (Feb 12).

“The TAT has a policy to stimulate domestic tourism. Therefore we are jointly organising this activity, a car rally in which people use their own private cars, to connect tourist attractions in  Phang Nga and Krabi and distribute income to local residents,” he said.

“The format of the activities will focus on providing knowledge of cultural attractions along the route. There will also be an Agriculture Fair in Krabi on Feb 20,” he said.

“There will also be tours of various attractions in Krabi Province. There are game activities along the way as part of the rally, and participants will stay one night in Phang Nga Province before leaving for Krabi,” he added.

PTT Corporate Communications Manager Nattapon Chuchitarom, referring PTT under its rebranded logo “OR”, noted, “The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly affected the tourism business of Thailand. OR therefore has joined forces with the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Sports and Local Thai Cultural Tourism Promotion Association [SPTA].

“The event promotes tourism in the country while helping to stimulate the economy in the areas and help distribute income to the local communities, which is in line with OR’s business guidelines, to provide opportunity for everyone to grow together. We are ready to support business owners, society and community to have a quality of life and well-being and grow together in a sustainable way,” he added.

Such activities were needed to place emphasis on economic revitalisation, especially for hotels, restaurants and other businesses reliant on income from tourist attractions, said STPA Vice President Wirawat Hongpraphasorn.

“This will be the starting point for alternative activities in the future,” he added.

“Participants will have fun traveling by family car, take part in action activities and be able to take part in the Photo Rally style contest with a focus on beautiful nature,” he added.

“Participants will also have the opportunity to join local CSR projects, such as planting seagrass as a food source for manatees, visit a goat farm and the ‘Bead Museum’, shop for good products and enjoy tasty food at the Kaset Fair Krabi 2022, and many other activities throughout the trip,” he said.

To join the rally costs B1,800 baht per car (carrying two people), and includes 2 days/1 night accommodation, three main meals, two shirts, two hats and registration fee.

For those travelling three in a car, the price is B800 per person, Mr Wirawat said.

People interested in joining the rally can contact the SPTA or call Khun Komchana at 094-5935935, he added.

