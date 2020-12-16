Kata Rocks
TAT hooks up with Tinder to target singles travel

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has joined together with dating application Tinder  and Thai Smile Airways to launch a collection of new ‘Single Journey” tours around Thailand specifically targeting single travellers.

tourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 December 2020, 10:34AM

The ‘Single Journey’ campaign launched on Monday (Dec 14) in conjunction with Tinder and Thai Smile includes a tour to Phuket featuring a beachside party concert on Koh Khai, off Phuket’s east coast. Photo: TAT

“The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has changed travel behaviour and necessitates that we think ‘out-of-the-box’. The ‘Single Travel Route’ targets solo travellers who prefer to travel alone to various destinations in Thailand,” TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said at the launch on Monday (Dec 14).

The TAT is preparing nine Single Journey tour routes at destinations around Thailand, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai - Chiang Rai, Lop Buri - Saraburi, Si Sa Ket - Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani - Loei, Chumphon - Surat Thani, Phuket, Ayutthaya and Bangkok.

To help launch the new Single Journey tours, the TAT and its partners are organising three pilot tours for interested single travellers, including a beach party on a small island off Phuket.

The first trip will take place on Dec 20, and is free of charge to join with space available for up to 100 single Thai travellers.

Organised together with Grand Pearl Cruise, the tour is a cruise along the Chao Phraya River ni Bangkok, stopping at nine temples and hosted by renowned fortune teller and Feng Shui expert Chang-Tosaporn Sritula, who will share tips on how to pay homage to Buddha and ask for blessings. The full-day trip includes a cruise dinner.

The second trip, to Phuket, is on Jan 9, with seats for 50 single Thais at B222 per person. This tour is being organised in conjunction with Love Andaman and includes a beachside party concert at Koh Khai off Phuket’s east coast.

K9 Point

The third trip is on Jan 23, for up to 50 single Thais and priced at B555 per person, and is an exclusive train tour in cooperation with the State Railway of Thailand to Pa Sak Jolasid Dam in Lop Buri with a meal at the dam included.

Bookings for any of the tours opened yesterday (Dec 15).

For more information on Single Journey routes from the TAT and its partners, visit the official LINE @singlejourney account, the TAT official website or www.sneaksdeal.com/singlejourney

www.tourismthailand.org



