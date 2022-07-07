Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project

TAT heads Phuket big data tourism project

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is leading a special collaborative ‘big data’ project to help support tourism operators serving Phuket.

tourismeconomicstechnology
By The Phuket News

Thursday 7 July 2022, 11:21AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The project, titled the ‘Tourism Data Intelligence Sandbox’, was first announced by TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn at the Thailand Tourism Congress 2022 held at the Beyond Resort Kata Beach last month.

The cooperation agreement was signed by five parties at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Wichit on Tuesday (July 5).

Among the signatories were Nithi Siprae, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Deputy Governor for Digital Research and Development, and Tourism Council of Thailand (TCT) President Chamnan Srisawat, who also serves as President of the Thai Federation of Provincial Tourist Associations.

Representing Phuket were Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam and Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham.

“The pilot project builds on the Phuket Sandbox and Phuket Must Win projects and aims to develop big data of the tourism industry with the hope of creating a tourism information infrastructure to help business operators to evolve beyond the COVID-19 era,” Mr Nithi said.

“It will be a good starting point for building Tourism Big Data of Thailand as Phuket is strong in both the public and private sectors and has a DEPA team [Digital Economy Promotion Agency] that truly understands the tourism industry, as seen from the success of Phuket Sandbox project,” he added.

Brightview Center

Mr Bhummikitti noted, “Phuket has learned the importance of having clear, accurate and quick information in order to manage the situation, especially during the opening of Phuket during the Phuket Sandbox period.

“We have learned that the most important infrastructure in tourism management is having information related to tourism that is up to date so we can use the data to analyse the problem and predict the future more effectively,” he added.

“It is especially important to create an advantage against competition in the tourism industry with other countries. It is imperative to have information both inside and outside the country that can be analysed to assess the situation and forecast demand that is precise, pertinent and meets the needs of rapidly changing customer groups,” Mr Bhummikitti said.

“In this regard, the start of the big gata development project in tourism in Phuket as pilot project will be an important initiative in Thailand’s tourism industry that can be used to expand the results of using the information for maximum benefit both for policymakers and business operators, as well as create a new cooperation framework for sharing information between agencies for the ability to manage work effectively,” he concluded.

Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Weerasak noted how well the Phuket Must Win system worked as a vaccination reservation system, and how well the government and private sector worked together for the opening of Phuket Sandbox scheme, including RT-PCR test results data

“It was found that the ‘health data’ system set up can be used to manage a public health crisis well. If we can do big data in this part together with tourism operators, this will improve the quality of life and develop a public health system in Phuket to become a quality tourist destination. This is in line with the proposal to host the Specialised Expo in 2028 as well,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

MI5, FBI chiefs warn over China in rare joint address
Vachira continues walk-in COVID jabs
‘Robin Hood’ in underpants arrested for stealing Banana phones
Hotel fees exemption extended for two years
Phuket marks 29 new COVID cases, one death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Governor allays Phuket tsunami concerns, Foreigners vs visa scammers || July 6
EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey
Phuket Governor addresses tsunami fears
July 4 gunman charged with seven counts of murder
Army pitch in to repair vulnerable residents’ housing
Officials assure Phuket is prepared for tsunami warning
Phuket marks 29 new COVID cases, one death
Chinese investors courted
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Khao San ’pot hub’ plans dashed?Captain & crew rescue as boat sinks in storm || July 5
Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

 

Phuket community
EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey

What is the left over of Phuket as a paradise island in the PAST should be preserved and not be cove...(Read More)

Phuket Governor addresses tsunami fears

Yes JohnC, exactly what was my comment yesterday as well....(Read More)

EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey

A nice little earner for some. Just destroys some of the last remaining beauty on Phuket driving an ...(Read More)

‘Robin Hood’ in underpants arrested for stealing Banana phones

Is that a banana in his underpants?...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

That many Expats now get in problems with their visa is due to inyentional unlawful handling of RTP,...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

Time Thai Ministry of Justice start investigating RTP station commanders who ignored more than 100 f...(Read More)

PM ’upbeat’ over tourist numbers

Another 'tourist storm' starts up: Dual hotelroom pricing for foreigners! Just announced/sug...(Read More)

EXAT Governor in Phuket for B30bn expressway survey

All those land plots no doubt were bought by HiSos or senior government officials at ridiculously ch...(Read More)

Expats caught up in Phuket visa scams face being forced to leave the country

It's time PM Prayut, foreign minister Don and Embassies take the helm in this scamming and seedy...(Read More)

Phuket Governor addresses tsunami fears

It's all very well saying Phuket is prepared to respond in case of a tsunami warning but how wel...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Fastship Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
Devas Lounge
Thai Residential

 