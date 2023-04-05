TAT eyes B18bn revenue from nationwide Songkran events

BANGKOK: Thailand’s tourism authority has announced a plan to organise Songkran celebrations across the country and the agency now anticipates B18 billion in revenue from both Thai and foreign tourists traveling during the festival.

tourismculture

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 5 April 2023, 09:54AM

Photo: NNT

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said a total of 3.8 million trips are expected to be made by Thai people during the Thai New Year, plus 300,000 trips by foreign tourists.

Highlight events for this year’s festival include the Yen Tua La Maha Songkran event and the International Amazing Splash 2023 event in Bangkok, which will be taking place at Soi Chulalongkorn 5 on Apr 13-15, reports NNT.

The TAT will also be holding Water Festival 2023 events in several locations across the country between Apr 13-16.

Several temples in Bangkok such as Wat Pho, Wat Arun, and Wat Rakhang will be holding traditional activities for the Thai New Year, alongside major events at Tha Maharaj, Iconsiam shopping mall, and Asiatique.

Many provinces will have their key events organised, such as at the Old House of Chiang Mai, Ban Chiang World Heritage Cultural Square in Udon Thani, the Andamanda water park in Phuket, and a traditional Songkran event in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakan, which will be taking place on Apr 21-23.

Throughout the entire festival, the TAT will be working closely with the Tourist Police Bureau to enforce safety measures to boost confidence among both domestic and international visitors.