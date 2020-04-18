Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT expects only 16mn international tourists, B1.9trn loss in revenues

TAT expects only 16mn international tourists, B1.9trn loss in revenues

BANGKOK: Thailand is likely to close this year with only 16 million international tourists and 60mn domestic trips, far below the pre-coronavirus targets of 40mn and 172mn respectively, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

tourismCOVID-19Coronaviruseconomics
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 18 April 2020, 12:58PM

Check-in counter for passengers at the Suvarnabhumi airport passenger terminal is totally empty, as the outbreak hits the overall tourism industry. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

Check-in counter for passengers at the Suvarnabhumi airport passenger terminal is totally empty, as the outbreak hits the overall tourism industry. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / Bangkok Post

The estimates have the country losing almost 24mn tourists and B1.9 trillion in revenue compared with last year, which saw arrivals soar to 39.8mn and revenue climb to B1.93trn.

“This revised forecast assumes tourism activities can resume in May, with the outbreak in Thailand levelling off while overseas infections subside," said TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn. “The industry needs to watch the situation closely before commencing business.”

Another key component is health and safety, which operators should prepare for beforehand, as well as a stimulus plan to prop up the tourism industry.

Meanwhile, domestic tourism will likely plunge to 60mn trips from 167mn last year, with receipts down to B380 billion from B1.08trn in 2019.

Combining domestic with international receipts – projected at only B740bn – total revenue this year is set to drop by 62.8% to B1.12trn from B3.01trn last year.

Mr Yuthasak said that while the number of new coronavirus cases in Thailand is falling on a daily basis, the tourism sector can’t drop its guard. Instead it should wait for the related authorities to give the final say on when to lift the lockdown or travel restrictions.

“The outbreak has left a deep wound, so the recovery process is expected to gradually relieve in a U-shape,” he said. “But we’re eager to push more speed to the V-shape growth by developing tourism confidence on the supply side.”

QSI International School Phuket

The agency has established eight task forces with cooperation from the private sector to provide immediate solutions to help operators stand up again.

The task forces are divided into new normal, rebuilding tourism, domestic market, long-haul market, short-haul market, marketing communication, digital and organisation management.

Mr Yuthasak said the tourism safety standard of Safety and Health Administration (SHA) guidelines is one of the urgent missions that the TAT is working on with the Public Health Ministry.

Within this month the SHA rules will be ready for implementation, which should help tourists regain confidence while visiting Thailand, he said.

Mr Yuthasak said the agency also plans to help polish the skills of employees in the sector.

Read original story here.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials confirm all animals are being taken good care of as Phuket Zoo awaits closure.
Phuket officials report zero new COVID-19 cases, total holds at 192
COVID-19 active screening campaign tackles Bang Tao
Phuket Property Guide: Will there really be a ‘COVID crash’ in Phuket property?
Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered
Storms help to replenish empty dams
Old shrine surfaces as Bang Wad reservoir hits bottom
Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say
Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’
Confusion, seizure, strokes: How COVID-19 may affect the brain
‘Team Thailand’ to save nation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket Zoo tigers inspected? Feeding the needy! Thailand COVID cases at 2,700! || April 17
Navy assures Phuket fishing fleet clear of COVID-19
Drug raids net five suspects, nearly 10k meth pills, 300g of ice
One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192

 

Phuket community
Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’

I have no medical experience and i am keen to get back to normal. However i think the 30th is a litt...(Read More)

Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered

In the picture there is a child without face mask. They are the most dangerous : may have the virus ...(Read More)

Phuket Lockdown ‘shall end on Apr 30’

Construction industry will be in huge demand soon - to rebuild tourism ...(Read More)

Authorities confirm 33 new cases, no deaths, 65% of all cases recovered

1 infection in Phuket in 3 days that explains why lockdown has been extended by 4 days all becomes c...(Read More)

Prayut orders review of 5k cash scheme

CaptainJack69: I was informed that this loan of 10,000 baht is granted at a very favorable interest ...(Read More)

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

@Kurt: the animals are in the same perfect mental condition as those government officials...(Read More)

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

You couldn't ask for a better demonstration of how bribery and corruption continue openly and wi...(Read More)

‘Team Thailand’ to save nation

Great idea! Billionaires Have a well known for having the people’s best interest at heart....(Read More)

One new COVID-19 case in Phuket, in Bang Tao, total reaches 192

Those check points with poorly trained staffers huddled about yakking through cotton fabric are a g...(Read More)

Zoo animals are in ‘perfect condition’ officials say

So which is it? The tiger is skinny because of age, or the tiger's wasting needs investigating?...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Seara Sports
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Pavilions Home Video
Thanyapura Health 360
Diamond Resort Phuket
CMI - Thailand

 