TAT expects 7.5mn foreign arrivals in second half

BANGKOK: Thai tourism in the second half is expected to draw 7.5 million foreign arrivals and contribute B403 billion baht to the economy, according to a market forecast by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

By The Phuket News

Monday 22 August 2022, 03:10PM

Tourists walk past an arrivals and departures board at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo: Somchai Poomlard / Bangkok Post

The international market analysis for the second half could see 3.5-times growth from the first half which closed with 2.12mn in total as more favourable factors help support demand from every source market, said TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Of the 7.5mn total, Southeast Asia is forecast to account for 3.13mn tourist arrivals, generating B114bn, followed by Europe with 1.6 million travellers and the highest revenue of around B119bn due to a longer length of stay, particularly after the government extended the length of stay from 30 days to 45 days from October this year until March next year, reports Bangkok Post.

Southeast Asia has the most promising outlook as land border checkpoints have fully reopened while most airlines have resumed their routes connecting key cities in the region.

South Asia, led by India, could see 989,320 tourists arriving, with total spending of B50bn. The tremendous growth of this market derives from flight connectivity which has no shortage like other destinations.

However, Northeast Asia, which previously dominated Thai tourism during the years before Covid-19 with over 10mn tourists from China, would drop to fourth place with 831,900 tourists, generating B42bn baht, mainly attributed to tight border controls in China and restrictions still in place in Japan.

Meanwhile, the Middle East is poised to generate B40bn in revenue from 449,800 travellers, followed by the US with 257,420 travellers contributing B19bn in receipts.

Oceania would account for 234,570 tourists generating B18.4bn and another 27,500 tourists are expected from Africa with total spending of B1.8bn.

Mr Yuthasak said the results from the analysis showed that this year Thailand could secure at least 9.62 million travellers in total, which is close to the target of 10 million.

However, there are headwinds that could impact travel sentiment in the second half, led by the Russia-Ukraine war with no end in sight, while tensions between China and Taiwan need close monitoring.