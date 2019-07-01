Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks


Login | Create Account
Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

TAT cuts tourism revenue estimate

UDON THANI: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has cut its estimate for tourism revenue growth this year from 10% to 9.5%, attributing the set back to the global slowdown, strong baht and rising fuel prices.

tourismeconomics
By Bangkok Post

Monday 1 July 2019, 05:20PM

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has scaled back its tourism revenue growth estimate for this year, blaming it on the global economic slowdown, strong baht and rising fuel prices. Photo: Bangkok Post / Pornprom Satrabhaya

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has scaled back its tourism revenue growth estimate for this year, blaming it on the global economic slowdown, strong baht and rising fuel prices. Photo: Bangkok Post / Pornprom Satrabhaya

The number of international arrivals this year is now estimated at 40.2 million, far short of the 41.1 to 41.3 million visitors the authority confidently targeted early this year.

Tourism revenue receipts are expected to fall from the previously forecast B3.4 trillion to B3.38trn, breaking down into B2.21trn from international tourists and 1.17trn from domestic travellers, according to TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Speaking at the TATAP 2020 (TAT Action Plan) forum in Udon Thani, Governor Yuthasak said some negative conditions surrounding Thai tourism were expected to ease next year, and TAT's marketing plans would help boost numbers to an expected B3.72trn in 2020, a 10% growth year-on-year.

Mr Yuthasak said the 10% growth target for next year was a considerable challenge, but said it was achievable. The TAT would place a higher focus on market segmentation and niche marketing, especially lifestyle and health-concerns tourists, he said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Cooperation with overseas travel agencies would be strengthened further to broaden the market and facilitate foreign visitors making arrangements abroad, Mr Yuthasak added.

Gov Yuthasak believed about 42 million foreign visitors would arrive in Thailand next year, contributing about B2.43trn, or 65% of the total receipts, while domestic travel would make up the balance, at B1.28trn.

 

Read original story here.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Compulsory insurance for tourists eyed
Phuket’s tourism low season dips even further
Diversion tactic:  Highways Dept spends B720mn on ‘ring road’  to ease impending light-rail traffic congestion
Chinese consuls called to hear Phuket’s tourist safety measures, again
Illegal hotels already under amnesty, get new amnesty
Airbnb enters Phuket ‘Luxe’ market
Tourism still wounded one year on from Phoenix disaster
Business confidence hits 15-month low
Tourism ministry, NSTDA mull way to limit visitor numbers
Phuket Opinion: Cruelty is in the eye of the beholder
The Pavilions Phuket brings Portier Technologies to guest experience
Phuket’s Andaman Hotelier hospitality trade expo gets underway
Small hotels set to legalise ventures
Thailand revs up for Asean summit
Phuket’s new condo supply nears seven-year peak

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s tourism low season dips even further

Khon kaen is right. Any one must laugh to read the percentages as published. Plus or minus xx.xx %...(Read More)

Phuket ramps up offensive against drugs delivered by boat, youth drug use in spotlight

If the thai navy did put their energy in the past for many years already on drugs fighting, same way...(Read More)

Authorities urge public to stay away from Fast & Furious 9 film set

Khun Fascinated, have you ever stopped to think... oh wait, no you haven't, that if there is a &...(Read More)

Phuket’s tourism low season dips even further

How is a tourists "spend" calculated? Seriously. It seems to me you could just pick a numb...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killing a tourism image

What a lovely sweet Patong police. Just asking the phuket transport mafia ..Please, stop beating and...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killing a tourism image

The police are scared of the taxi/tuk tuk mafia. They know that they are crazy enough to kill withou...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Killing a tourism image

On a daily basis, many times a day, taxis, minivans and tuktuks show their true colors. Aggressive, ...(Read More)

Phuket’s tourism low season dips even further

Tourists and arrivals are not necessarily the same. Tourism revenue is impossible to know....(Read More)

Chinese consuls called to hear Phuket’s tourist safety measures, again

Jeez, another crock of baloney for sure. Nothing significant has been done, and police around the en...(Read More)

Illegal hotels already under amnesty, get new amnesty

So... if the issue is too complicated to enforce then lets make it more complicated and not bother e...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
Baan and Beyond
Thai Residential
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
MYLANDS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket

 