TAT confirms Phase 5 launch of domestic tourism campaign

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced the timeline for the fifth phase of the government’s domestic ‘We Travel Together’ tourism promotion campaign.

tourismeconomics

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Wednesday 8 February 2023, 03:57PM

Image: NNT

The fifth phase is scheduled to run from March until the end of April 2023, reports state news agency NNT.

The campaign received Cabinet approval with a budget of B2.016 billion. Under the program, the government provides subsidies equivalent to 40% of room rates, capped at B3,600 per room per night. A total of 560,000 room subsidies will be available, each with a B600 voucher for travelers to spend on food or services.

Tourists can book reservations under this campaign on March 8, while the first day of the subsidy program begins on March 11. Tourists can reserve hotel rooms under this campaign until April 27, while the last day to use the promotion campaign ends on April 30.

TAT noted that each recipient can receive a maximum of five room subsidies, adding that airfare will not be included in the campaign.

All Thai nationals over the age of 18 with a valid ID card are eligible for the subsidy. Registration can be completed at www.เราเที่ยวด้วยกัน.com and completed through the Pao Tang application.