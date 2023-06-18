Zonezi Properties
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT collaborates with designers to foster sustainable tourism trends

TAT collaborates with designers to foster sustainable tourism trends

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is joining forces with private agencies to encourage Thai dress designers in developing Thai clothing, aiming to create sustainable tourism trends.

tourism
By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 18 June 2023, 10:55AM

Photo: NNT

Photo: NNT

TAT Deputy Director for Activities Weerapong Pongsawat highlighted the importance of fashion as part of the government’s strategy to enhance the value of Thailand’s creative economy, utilising soft powers such as film, food, fashion, fighting, and festivals, reports NNT.

During an event held at the Grand Postal Building in Bang Rak district on June 10, prizes were awarded to designers as part of the “From Tour to Runway” project. Weerapong emphasised that TAT seeks to involve designers in the tourism sector, recognizing the potential of Thai fashion to contribute to the overall tourism experience.

In line with its mission to promote responsible tourism, create meaningful travel experiences, and preserve local culture, TAT is determined to stimulate tourism this year. The agency also aims to focus on attracting tourists through the development of community products and the establishment of sustainable tourism trends.

Jakkapong Chinkrathok, the CEO and founder of “Find Folk,” a sustainable tourism consultant and destination management organization, noted that Thai clothing is gaining popularity among people while playing a significant role in promoting tourism, and highlighting cultural heritage.

TAT said it aims to leverage Thai fashion as a catalyst for sustainable tourism trends, adding that the initiative will not only attract tourists but also contribute to the preservation and promotion of local craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 18 June 2023 - 13:05:10 

...visiting shops in swimming trunks/bikinies, seems to be seen as normal by shop managers. Fashion, leave that to world wide else established locations. Why not try first tourists to dress fully if they not at the beach? Does that sound 'sustainable'? . hehehe.

Kurt | 18 June 2023 - 12:58:14 

TAT again good for a 'sustainable' laugh! Tourists don't come here for fashion or thai films without subtitling like Truevisions tv and cinema's showing thai movies without it. 'After 2014 coup fashion' with the fantasy pajama jackets of officials is 'humor', but not fashion. Number of tourists driving around almost naked on Phuket, visiting shops in swimming trunks...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Volleyball in Asia offers promising sponsorship opportunities
Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris
Man shot dead at Bang Wad Dam
Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket
Decision time for Phuket Expo 2028
El Niño likely to propel rice exports
Singapore: ‘Premature’ for any Asean talks with Myanmar
EC probe gets 20-day deadline
Stranded dolphin rescued, taken into care in Phuket
Major road in Patong to close for two months
B13mn pavilion to honour royal visit at Surin Beach demolished over disrepair
Police mediate Russian-American conflict in Phuket condo
Lifesaving contributions praised as Phuket marks World Blood Donor Day
Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees
DSI raids Phuket accountants over B440mn in nominee companies

 

Phuket community
Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

It's been this way for 75 years. Why don't people get upset? ...(Read More)

Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

@Ematt. I'm not bitter, I'm angry. Thailand government has billions of dollars it could use...(Read More)

Decision time for Phuket Expo 2028

Reg. "Phuket News Opinion " Maybe the PN could hire Kurt as a guest writer for that colu...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

So the uninspiring BKK-appointed do-nothing Governor gets his last junket at the expense of the Thai...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

So this unelected lifelong beaurocrat is staying in a 5 star hotel at the Thai people's expense ...(Read More)

Tourism council urges effort to woo foreign retirees

Taswegian.. I retired aged 41 and you? I don't rely off the government for money....(Read More)

TAT collaborates with designers to foster sustainable tourism trends

...visiting shops in swimming trunks/bikinies, seems to be seen as normal by shop managers. Fashion,...(Read More)

TAT collaborates with designers to foster sustainable tourism trends

TAT again good for a 'sustainable' laugh! Tourists don't come here for fashion or thai f...(Read More)

Phuket Governor pushes for Expo 2028 win in Paris

Prab and Kurt - such great ambassadors for Phuket LOL. ...(Read More)

Andaman Hotelier event returns to Phuket

Love this comment section: Bitter old white guys complaining. What a sad and pathetic life. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
BahtSold
Laguna Phuket 2023
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Blue Tree Phuket
Zonezi Properties
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
SALA
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket

 