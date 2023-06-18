TAT collaborates with designers to foster sustainable tourism trends

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is joining forces with private agencies to encourage Thai dress designers in developing Thai clothing, aiming to create sustainable tourism trends.

tourism

By National News Bureau of Thailand

Sunday 18 June 2023, 10:55AM

Photo: NNT

TAT Deputy Director for Activities Weerapong Pongsawat highlighted the importance of fashion as part of the government’s strategy to enhance the value of Thailand’s creative economy, utilising soft powers such as film, food, fashion, fighting, and festivals, reports NNT.

During an event held at the Grand Postal Building in Bang Rak district on June 10, prizes were awarded to designers as part of the “From Tour to Runway” project. Weerapong emphasised that TAT seeks to involve designers in the tourism sector, recognizing the potential of Thai fashion to contribute to the overall tourism experience.

In line with its mission to promote responsible tourism, create meaningful travel experiences, and preserve local culture, TAT is determined to stimulate tourism this year. The agency also aims to focus on attracting tourists through the development of community products and the establishment of sustainable tourism trends.

Jakkapong Chinkrathok, the CEO and founder of “Find Folk,” a sustainable tourism consultant and destination management organization, noted that Thai clothing is gaining popularity among people while playing a significant role in promoting tourism, and highlighting cultural heritage.

TAT said it aims to leverage Thai fashion as a catalyst for sustainable tourism trends, adding that the initiative will not only attract tourists but also contribute to the preservation and promotion of local craftsmanship and cultural heritage.