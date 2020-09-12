Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT calls attention to flaws in tourism scheme

TAT calls attention to flaws in tourism scheme

BANGKOK: The domestic tourism subsidy needs another major revamp despite generating B3 billion for the local sector, as just 17% of 5.05 million registrants used the benefit over two months, according to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

tourismeconomicsCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Saturday 12 September 2020, 09:18AM

Airline subsidies are reported to have the lowest redemption rate under We Travel Together.

Airline subsidies are reported to have the lowest redemption rate under We Travel Together.

The B22.4bn stimulus campaign called We Travel Together started on July 18. But as of Sept 5 only 851,321 registrants had booked hotel rooms via this privilege, with total transactions worth B2.5bn, reports the Bangkok Post.

Spending using B600 and B900 e-vouchers attached automatically upon check-in during weekdays and weekends, respectively, helped distribute B388 million to local operators.

The airline subsidies are reported to have the lowest redemption rate, with transactions totalling B23.6mn from 8,703 ticket purchases. Users cannot directly book tickets with discounted prices; they instead receive a 40% subsidy after the trip is completed.

“In its first 50 days, we saw clear signs of limited purchasing power, which prompted us to rethink the new mechanism to induce more registrants to book hotels and air tickets, and boost spending,” said TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The scheme saw an average of 17,026 transactions a day. But those booking flocked to 4,014 hotels out of 7,130 in the scheme. The most popular destinations were Chon Buri, Phuket, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chiang Mai and Bangkok.

The TAT will extend the deadline of the project to December to widen the booking window for local tourists. It plans to adjust redemption procedures to correct pain points, particularly for airline bookings.

At a meeting with airlines in Thailand this week, the TAT was asked to consider a less complicated method for air ticket purchases by providing an instant 40% discount upon booking, the same as for hotel booking.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Electricity outage to hit areas along bypass road
TAT Governor urges industry patience and solidarity
More rain forecast for Phuket
Financial Thaimes: Top 10 mistakes expats make with their money
Education Ministry aims to recruit native English teachers
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand ready to reopen?Is Covid in Thailand more dangerous than... || September 11
Boost tourism, freeze debts and help the unemployed, National Reform Committee on Labour told in Phuket
Patong traffic police ready for ‘We Run Phuket’
Jump in suicide cases linked to COVID-19 stress
Plans afoot to grow medical marijuana in Phuket
Phuket emergency services put on flash flood alert
AirAsia launches Phuket-Suvarnabhumi flights
NESDC to reboot Thai Canal plan
Thammasat bans Sept 19 rally
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Covid Thailand’s suicide rates up! Online booze ban? || September 10

 

Phuket community
Boost tourism, freeze debts and help the unemployed, National Reform Committee on Labour told in Phuket

Want tourists and the 14 day arrival quarantine? Here's the answer. Have the government pay th...(Read More)

Boost tourism, freeze debts and help the unemployed, National Reform Committee on Labour told in Phuket

I like this line “ regulate prices of products and services in order to create a good image of Phu...(Read More)

Patong traffic police ready for ‘We Run Phuket’

Big thumbs up to the huge effort of Potaong police. I think this will be there first time out and a...(Read More)

No gun used in teen attack in Phuket Town: Police

k...with what offences will Police charge anyone....given that there are no complaints?...(Read More)

Boost tourism, freeze debts and help the unemployed, National Reform Committee on Labour told in Phuket

Make the tourists you have here feel welcomed. Extend the 26 Sept amnesty until 31 Dec as Malaysia h...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

@Average Joe, have to wait for DDPM Bangkok, as DDPM Phuket is a hand sitting kindergarten. Actually...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

As I said the day of the drill - I live by the beach opposite Andara and we could NOT HEAR the tower...(Read More)

No gun used in teen attack in Phuket Town: Police

CCTV cams, not connected. No surprise.Hahaha. Is a PVC pipe not a weapen when used in a fight? What...(Read More)

NESDC to reboot Thai Canal plan

If Thai Canal gives a financial trill to Thai retired generals, politicians and 'influentials&#...(Read More)

Phuket tsunami-evacuation drill reveals warning tower needs repairs

Let's wait and see or DDPM Bangkok is going to check ALL the Tsunami Speakers on Phuket as all h...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Kvik Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
CMI - Thailand
Thai Residential
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Phuket Property
Thanyapura Health 360
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand

 