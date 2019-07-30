THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
TAT awaits nod for stimulus plans to revitalise market

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is seeking the green light from the Tourism and Sports Ministry for comprehensive stimulus plans to revitalise the ailing tourism market.

economicstourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 30 July 2019, 09:09AM

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said his agency is eager to work with other parties to offer campaigns to improve the tourism market. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said his agency is eager to work with other parties to offer campaigns to improve the tourism market. Photo: Apichart Jinakul / Bangkok Post

The number of foreign visitors in the first six months of this year grew only 1.48% year-on-year to 19.76 million, according to the latest report from the ministry. This was attributed to numerous negative factors including the global economic slowdown, trade tension between China and the US, and the strong baht.

Tourism receipts gained 0.94% year-on-year.

The TAT must introduce plans to prop up three main markets – domestic, short- and long-haul international tourists, said TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.

All these plans will be raised for discussion soon with the new tourism minister, Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, said Mr Yuthasak.

To boost the domestic market, the TAT is planning to join with parcel delivery service providers such as Thailand Post and Kerry Express to help transport goods that exceed airlines' baggage limits for a low charge.

The plan is to encourage travellers to spend more when they travel, especially via budget airlines that have strict weight limits.

He said to lure foreign tourists, the TAT is considering partnering with airlines and travel agents to enhance tourism markets, particularly China, which fell nearly 5% in the first six months this year.

Earlier, Thai AirAsia chief executive Santisuk Klongchaiya said the airline is set to discuss with TAT a campaign designed especially for the Chinese market.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Mr Yuthasak said the TAT is pleased to work with the airline and other operators to offer campaigns to improve the tourism market.

Early this year, TAT signed letters of intent with large Chinese companies such as China Travel Services and Alipay of Ant Financial Services Group to cooperate on facilitating Chinese tourists visiting Thailand.

TAT offices in Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Kunming are also working on campaigns to lure tourists during China’s golden week, which will run from Oct 1 to 7.

In terms of digitisation, which has become a tourism trend for younger tourists, the TAT is working with Shopee, a Singapore-based online shopping platform, to sell excursion packages in Thailand. Such products are expected to be launched very soon.

Earlier this year, the agency signed a contract with Expedia, an online travel agent (OTA), with more OTAs in the pipeline to promote Thai tourism on their platforms.

 

Read original story here.

 

Foot | 30 July 2019 - 11:07:50 

Comical.
It has been reported by many sources that tourism has fallen by big numbers. TAT won't report real numbers.  Just look around.

What makes anyone think Thailand wants tourists and ex-pats?  They haven't for the last few years.

