TAT announces full list of requirements for international arrivals under reduced quarantine

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced a full list of the requirements for vaccinated international arrivals to enter Phuket under the reduced quarantine measures which came into effect on Thursday (Apr 1).

COVID-19CoronavirustourismeconomicsVaccine

By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 April 2021, 11:20AM

Image: TAT

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has already confirmed that the same requirements will be applied to vaccinated international tourist arrivals from July 1.

Foreign tourists who want to enter Phuket during the above mentioned two stages ‒ after April 1, and after July 1 ‒ will be required to present proof that they have received two doses of a vaccine that is recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Other essential documents include a medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, using RT-PCR method, issued no longer than 72 hours before departure; a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by the Embassy; valid visa or re-entry permit; health insurance policy.

Upon arrival at the Phuket International Airport, tourists will be required to undergo a COVID-19 screening, including PCR tests, and download the specified track and trace application to ensure that they only visit the designated areas.

Mr Yuthasak said the reopening plan, under a “0+7” quarantine in specified areas may be considered in other destinations, including Krabi, Phang Nga, Ko Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, if the Phuket model proves successful.

“Phuket will be the pilot destination that will lift quarantine requirements from 1 July onwards while other destinations will still require a seven-day quarantine. Starting from the fourth quarter of this year, quarantine is expected to be lifted entirely in all areas,” he said.

In its announcement the TAT noted that the requirements for “vaccinated arrivals” to be permitted into the country were published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on Wednesday (Mar 31).

Quarantine will be reduced to seven days for international arrivals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine, approved, and registered with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) or approved by the WHO, no less than 14 days before the travelling date.

However, they must be from countries with no mutated strain of SAR-CoV-2 virus as announced and constantly updated by the MoPH, the TAT noted.

The TAT also confirmed that as of Mar 31 the following vaccines were accepted:

ARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (CoronaVac) by Sinovac (2 doses needed);

AZD1222 by AstraZeneca/Oxford (2 doses needed);

AZD1222 by SK BIOSCIENCE – AstraZeneca/Oxford (2 doses needed);

BNT162b2/CORMIRNATY – Tozinameran (INN) by Pfizer/BioNTech (2 doses needed);

Covishield (ChAdOx1_nCoV19) by the Serum Institute of India (2 doses needed);

Ad26.COV2.S by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (1 dose needed); and

mRNA-1273 by Moderna (2 doses needed).

Vaccinated international arrivals who are unable to present a valid vaccine certificate, an original paper or a print-out of an online vaccine certificate, to the International Port Health Control at the port of arrival, will be subjected to no less than a 10-day quarantine, the TAT confirmed.

The quarantine period will be reduced from 14 days (15 nights) to 10 days (11 nights) for international arrivals from countries with no mutated strain of SAR-CoV-2 virus who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have not completed the full vaccination, it added.

The current 14-day quarantine period remains in place for people arriving from the 11 countries with SAR-CoV-2 virus mutations and variants as announced by the MoPH (as of Mar 31); namely, Botswana; Cameroon; Congo; Ghana; Kenya; Mozambique; Rwanda; South Africa; Tanzania; Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

“In order to be eligible to enter in Thailand, international arrivals still need to have all of their advance arrangements in good order for arrival and entry,” the TAT advised.

These include a valid visa or re-entry permit, a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate; a COVID-19 health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$100,000; confirmation of Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel booking, and a medical certificate with a RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before departure. Travellers are recommended to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate in their home country for more details.

During quarantine in Thailand, foreigners are required to undergo an RT-PCR test on Days 5-6 for those under a 7-day quarantine. For a 10-day quarantine, two tests are required on Days 3-5 and Days 9-10. For a 14-day quarantine, three tests are required on the day of arrival, Days 6-7, and Days 12-13.

All arrivals are subject to be traced by a tracking system for a specified period, the TAT confirmed.