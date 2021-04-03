BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

TAT announces full list of requirements for international arrivals under reduced quarantine

TAT announces full list of requirements for international arrivals under reduced quarantine

PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced a full list of the requirements for vaccinated international arrivals to enter Phuket under the reduced quarantine measures which came into effect on Thursday (Apr 1).

COVID-19CoronavirustourismeconomicsVaccine
By The Phuket News

Saturday 3 April 2021, 11:20AM

Image: TAT

Image: TAT

TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn has already confirmed that the same requirements will be applied to vaccinated international tourist arrivals from July 1. 

Foreign tourists who want to enter Phuket during the above mentioned two stages ‒ after April 1, and after July 1 ‒ will be required to present proof that they have received two doses of a vaccine that is recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Other essential documents include a medical certificate with a laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected, using RT-PCR method, issued no longer than 72 hours before departure; a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by the Embassy; valid visa or re-entry permit; health insurance policy.

Upon arrival at the Phuket International Airport, tourists will be required to undergo a COVID-19 screening, including PCR tests, and download the specified track and trace application to ensure that they only visit the designated areas.

Mr Yuthasak said the reopening plan, under a “0+7” quarantine in specified areas may be considered in other destinations, including Krabi, Phang Nga, Ko Samui, Pattaya and Chiang Mai, if the Phuket model proves successful.

“Phuket will be the pilot destination that will lift quarantine requirements from 1 July onwards while other destinations will still require a seven-day quarantine. Starting from the fourth quarter of this year, quarantine is expected to be lifted entirely in all areas,” he said.

In its announcement the TAT noted that the requirements for “vaccinated arrivals” to be permitted into the country were published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette on Wednesday (Mar 31).

Quarantine will be reduced to seven days for international arrivals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 with a vaccine, approved, and registered with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) or approved by the WHO, no less than 14 days before the travelling date.

However, they must be from countries with no mutated strain of SAR-CoV-2 virus as announced and constantly updated by the MoPH, the TAT noted.

Internal - Phuket News TV

The TAT also confirmed that as of Mar 31 the following vaccines were accepted:

  • ARS-CoV-2 Vaccine (CoronaVac) by Sinovac (2 doses needed);
  • AZD1222 by AstraZeneca/Oxford (2 doses needed);
  • AZD1222 by SK BIOSCIENCE – AstraZeneca/Oxford (2 doses needed);
  • BNT162b2/CORMIRNATY – Tozinameran (INN) by Pfizer/BioNTech (2 doses needed);
  • Covishield (ChAdOx1_nCoV19) by the Serum Institute of India (2 doses needed);
  • Ad26.COV2.S by the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (1 dose needed); and
  • mRNA-1273 by Moderna (2 doses needed).

Vaccinated international arrivals who are unable to present a valid vaccine certificate, an original paper or a print-out of an online vaccine certificate, to the International Port Health Control at the port of arrival, will be subjected to no less than a 10-day quarantine, the TAT confirmed.

The quarantine period will be reduced from 14 days (15 nights) to 10 days (11 nights) for international arrivals from countries with no mutated strain of SAR-CoV-2 virus who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 or have not completed the full vaccination, it added.

The current 14-day quarantine period remains in place for people arriving from the 11 countries with SAR-CoV-2 virus mutations and variants as announced by the MoPH (as of Mar 31); namely, Botswana; Cameroon; Congo; Ghana; Kenya; Mozambique; Rwanda; South Africa; Tanzania; Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

“In order to be eligible to enter in Thailand, international arrivals still need to have all of their advance arrangements in good order for arrival and entry,” the TAT advised.

These include a valid visa or re-entry permit, a Certificate of Entry (COE) issued by the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate; a COVID-19 health insurance policy with a minimum coverage of US$100,000; confirmation of Alternative State Quarantine (ASQ) hotel booking, and a medical certificate with a RT-PCR laboratory result indicating that COVID-19 is not detected issued no more than 72 hours before departure. Travellers are recommended to enquire at the Royal Thai Embassy or Consulate in their home country for more details.

During quarantine in Thailand, foreigners are required to undergo an RT-PCR test on Days 5-6 for those under a 7-day quarantine. For a 10-day quarantine, two tests are required on Days 3-5 and Days 9-10. For a 14-day quarantine, three tests are required on the day of arrival, Days 6-7, and Days 12-13.

All arrivals are subject to be traced by a tracking system for a specified period, the TAT confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Underwear thief strikes in Cherng Talay
New speed limit of 120km/h starts
Thailand’s first reduced quarantine tourists arrive in Phuket
Government assures it is not at fiscal risk
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand’s ’Jack the Ripper’ sentenced over murder while on parole! || April 2
Yingluck freed of B35bn rice compensation order
Nakhon Pathom student tests positive for COVID after Phuket visit
Phuket school douses fears of student gang fight brewing
Phuket Airport reminds travellers ‘gophuget’ registration still required
Plan to evacuate Thais if Myanmar strife escalates
Police charge Brussels April Fool’s Day ‘party’ crowd
New app to book COVID shots
State mulls free flights in sandbox
Mysterious monolith appears in Hua Hin
Phuket Airport prepares for international visitors

 

Phuket community
Government assures it is not at fiscal risk

Sell some military equipment and cut high-level gov officials' salaries. Sorted....(Read More)

Government assures it is not at fiscal risk

Of course the annual routine report not shows any (fiscal) risks. Routine, show everything is normal...(Read More)

Phuket Airport reminds travellers ‘gophuget’ registration still required

As Fascinated experienced, and with him so many others, the obsessed Thai office regimental paper bu...(Read More)

Yingluck freed of B35bn rice compensation order

After 5 years in Courts, finally a correction. The 2015 Court order was not legal, and no evidence. ...(Read More)

Yingluck freed of B35bn rice compensation order

This stinks to high heaven. Would be interesting to know who paid how much and who accepted it to al...(Read More)

Nakhon Pathom student tests positive for COVID after Phuket visit

Anyway, a lot of testing have to be done now. Holiday friends, Phuket Van driver, school- and badmin...(Read More)

Nakhon Pathom student tests positive for COVID after Phuket visit

Why do you start this story with misleading headlines? Typical dodgy media, make the headlines atten...(Read More)

Phuket school douses fears of student gang fight brewing

PN must be running short of newsworthy stories to post....(Read More)

Phuket expats will be vaccinated, officials confirm

100 percent agree with you Kurt, they want the dollars so they should adapt....(Read More)

Government expects 2mn foreign tourists to visit Phuket this year

the government needs to repair the hole in their pocket as it is blatantly obvious they are fondling...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
MIA KAI HIGHER
Revive 555 Festival
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center
Smarter Energy Solution Phuket
Dan About Thailand

 