TAT announces five new national parks in Thailand

BANGKOK: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced that Thailand has added five new national parks around the country during 2016 to 2019 since the start of the reign of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Bodindradebayavarangkun (King Rama X).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 August 2019, 10:34AM

This is also in accordance with Thailand’s 20-Year National Strategic Plan, which targets increasing the forest area to 55% of the entire country by 2037, the national tourism agency said in a news release issued yesterday (Aug 6).

“Part of the work to increase the forest area as well as forestry conservation is by the national park system under three key mandates, which are environmental conservation, research and recreational development,” TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn, said.

There are currently 133 national parks in Thailand with Khao Yai National park being the country’s first – established in 1962 – and Tham Sa Koen National Park in Nan being the last designated during the reign of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

During the reign of King Rama X, from 2016 to present, Thailand has added five new national parks:

Namtok Chet Sao Noi National Park

Added December 2016 as Thailand’s 129th national park, Namtok Chet Sao Noi National Park has a scenic waterfall with an interesting past. The name of the waterfall comes from a story about the people in the area. Long ago, seven women drowned together in the waterfall. Another story tells that it comes from a village named Baan Sao Noi and later renamed to Chet Sao Noi. The Park covers a total area of 40.89 square kilometres covering Muak Lek and Wang Muang districts in Saraburi province and Pak Chong district in Nakhon Ratchasima province.

Khun Sathan National Park

Added March 25, 2017, as Thailand’s 130th national park, Khun Sathan National Park covers an area of 404.52 square kilometres in the districts of Na Noi and Na Muen of Nan province. The mountain ridge of Doi Phrae Mueang separates the boundaries between Phrae and Nan provinces while Doi Ku Sathan is 1,630 metres above mean sea level.

Mae Takhrai National Park

Added Dec 16, 2017, as Thailand’s 131st national park, Mae Takhrai National Park covers an area of 356.66 square kilometres in San Kamphaeng, Doi Saket and Mae On districts of Chiang Mai province along with Ban Thi and Mueang districts of Lamphun. The Park is origin to the main tributaries of the Ping River, and offers scenic views; such as, waterfalls, cliffs and hot springs.

Than Sadet-Ko Phangan National Park

Added 22 November, 2018, as Thailand’s 132nd national park, Than Sadet-Ko Phangan National Park is situated on Ko Phangan, an island 100 kilometres away from Surat Thani’s coast and occupies a total area of 44.99 square kilometres. The Park has maintained the wilderness of the island on its rugged and steep mountain range. Khao Ra is the highest peak at an elevation of 627 metres.

Doi Chong National Park

Added April 2019, as Thailand’s 133rd national park, Doi Chong National Park covers an area of 346.18 square kilometres in Sop Prap, Thoen and Mae Phrik districts of Lampang province and Li and Thung Hua Chang districts of Lamphun province. The Park offers mountainous areas and a range of deciduous forests. The highest point, Doi Jong is 1,379 metres above mean sea level.

From 2016 to 2019, Thailand added a total of 331,952 rai (53,120 hectares) in additional forest area to its national park system, the TAT noted in its release.

“This brings the total forested area in Thailand to over 102,488 million rai, representing 31.68% of all area nationwide. It also signals the progress made in adding more protected forest area under the jurisdiction of Thailand’s fast-growing national park system,” it added.

Another 22 national parks are in the process of being established, the TAT confirmed.

“These include 11 land national parks and 11 marine national parks, totalling 44 million rai or 13% of all area nationwide,” the news release said.