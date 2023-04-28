333 at the beach
Task force targets Phuket tourism illegal operators

Task force targets Phuket tourism illegal operators

PHUKET: Tourist Police have launched a campaign targetting illegal tour guides and tourism businesses that are operating illegally in Phuket.

tourismpolicecrime
By The Phuket News

Friday 28 April 2023, 12:29PM

Maj Gen Phongsiam Meekhanthong, Deputy Commander of Tourist Police, launched the campaign at an assembly at Phuket Tourist Police headquarters in Phuket Town yesterday (Apr 27).

Joining the assembly were officers from Phuket Tourist Police and Phuket Immigration.

The officers will focus on 10 specific types of crime, including foreigners overstaying their permits to stay and illegal tour guides, and other offenses under the Tourism Business and Guide Act and the Immigration Act “and other offenses that affect the tourism industry as a whole”, Maj Gen Phongsiam said.

The officers will inspect and crack down on crimes at many suspect locations, he said.

“It is the policy of the Tourist Police to create safety and accommodate tourists while preventing crimes that affect the Phuket tourism industry,” Maj Gen Phongsiam said.

“Today, we mobilized Tourist Police to join forces with Immigration police and related agencies to make plans to inspect suspected locations. We will target tour companies and tourism-related operators suspected of being illegal,” he added.

“Phuket has a lot of tourists, and the number of tourism-related crimes has increased, which is why the team was formed to raid all the illegal actions and build trust among tourists,” Maj Gen Phongsiam said.

On Mar 23, Gen Phongsiam visited Pattaya and launched a similar campaign against "ten types of tourism-related crimes" there. In his speach he clearly said that the actions would be taken nationwide. 

