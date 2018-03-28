The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Tanzanian man arrested with cocaine

BANGKOK: A 24-year-old Tanzanian national has been arrested for alleged possession of 671 grams of cocaine at a hotel in Bangkok.

crime, drugs, immigration, police, transport,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 28 March 2018, 02:55PM

Officers talk to Nindi Sefu Burhani, a Tanzanian national, during his arrest for possession of 671 grams of cocaine found in a toilet wastebin in his hotel room in Bangkok yesterday (Mar 27). Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham
Officers talk to Nindi Sefu Burhani, a Tanzanian national, during his arrest for possession of 671 grams of cocaine found in a toilet wastebin in his hotel room in Bangkok yesterday (Mar 27). Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

Nindi Sefu Burhani was captured by narcotics suppression officers in his hotel room in Srinakarin Soi 65 in Prawet District’s Nong Bon yesterday (Mar 27). They found 41 packages of cocaine hidden in the toilet wastebin.

Officers also seized from the suspect a used airplane ticket for Ethiopian Airlines, showing he flew from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday to Thailand, a taxi queue number for Suvarnabhumi airport and the hotel receipt.

Burhani faces a charge of illegally possessing a Category 2 drug with intent to sell.

He was taken to Narcotics Suppression Bureau Division 1 for legal processing.

Read original story here.

 

 
malczx7r | 31 March 2018 - 13:17:04

Oh and even my Thai teacher at school believes Farang is derogatory.

malczx7r | 30 March 2018 - 14:18:52

The original name was "Farangses" (not sure i spelt that correct) and means French, so now anyone who has white skin they shortened it to "Farang"

DeKaaskopp | 30 March 2018 - 11:43:38

"Farang" is not meant as a derogatory description of white foreigners! Probably being addressed "Master"would please someone more.

Christy Sweet | 30 March 2018 - 09:38:08

Thais are as bigoted against Caucasians and Africans as it gets. That's why my race  is casually mentioned by Thais just about everywhere I go in way of the near constant declaration, "Farang.." (Thais aren't calling other Asian nationalities, "farang," because it means white.
  Xenophobia is a term   with a  completely different meaning than "neo-colonialist"...

Jor12 | 29 March 2018 - 18:03:04

That's the meaning of the word xenophobia and neo-colonialist. Why pick on a race merely based on the colour of ones skin? or make an area off limits because a certain race lives there? So some wish to silence critics, so they can continue to peddle their neo-colonialist xenophobic nonsense unabated?

Pauly44 | 29 March 2018 - 12:05:53

Geez you shock easily, calling someone from Africa "African" is not racist, here's a tip, you're residing in & forever defending one of the most racist, xenophobic countries on planet earth, ignorance is bliss.

DeKaaskopp | 29 March 2018 - 11:10:49

Re:"They not come for a fun holiday like Europeans..,Africans have their own girls ..".Now i understand why some poster here ,showing their dislike of this place regularly ,still stay here after all.No girls for them in their home countries for entertainment!

ematt | 29 March 2018 - 11:08:40

More racist drivel in the comments section. Shocking! 

Just goes to show the type of low life expats who settle in Phuket.  Move here, marry a bar girl, and spend all day on line pontificating (based upon their experience of hanging around lower Sukhumvit, no less. Jeesh!).

Pauly44 | 28 March 2018 - 17:49:58

I'd say the previous commentator has used the term "neo colonialist" at least a dozen times or more, it's nauseating  coming across your worthless comments, editor please do us all a favour and stop publishing his stupid comments!

Sir Burr | 28 March 2018 - 17:12:53

"wow...the serial nonsense neo colonialist contributor is also xenophobic". 

Even though it's true? 
Ever been down lower Sukhumvit where you run a gauntlet of African men offering drugs and African women offering sex?
Ever seen how many Africans are in IDC due to overstaying their visas?
Sometimes, there is a valid reason for prejudice.

