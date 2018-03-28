BANGKOK: A 24-year-old Tanzanian national has been arrested for alleged possession of 671 grams of cocaine at a hotel in Bangkok.

Wednesday 28 March 2018, 02:55PM

Officers talk to Nindi Sefu Burhani, a Tanzanian national, during his arrest for possession of 671 grams of cocaine found in a toilet wastebin in his hotel room in Bangkok yesterday (Mar 27). Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham

Nindi Sefu Burhani was captured by narcotics suppression officers in his hotel room in Srinakarin Soi 65 in Prawet District’s Nong Bon yesterday (Mar 27). They found 41 packages of cocaine hidden in the toilet wastebin.

Officers also seized from the suspect a used airplane ticket for Ethiopian Airlines, showing he flew from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday to Thailand, a taxi queue number for Suvarnabhumi airport and the hotel receipt.

Burhani faces a charge of illegally possessing a Category 2 drug with intent to sell.

He was taken to Narcotics Suppression Bureau Division 1 for legal processing.

Read original story here.