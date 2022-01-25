BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

PHUKET: The driver of a tanker truck died yesterday morning (Jan 24) after a car suddenly changing lanes struck the truck on its back left wheels, sending the truck swerving out of control, onto its side and slamming into the power pole beside the entrance to the new Shell petrol station on Wiset Rd* in Rawai.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 25 January 2022, 11:30AM

The overturned truck slammed into the power pole at speed. Image: Screenshot from CCTV, courtesy of Rawai Mayor Aroon Soros

The point of collision as the car struck the back-left of the truck. Image: Screenshot courtesy of Rawai Mayor Aroon Soros

According to local CCTV, the accident occurred at 11:35am.

The truck, moving at high speed westbound towards Kata Hill, narrowly missed a motorbike entering the petrol station, as the pole had diverted it from wiping out the motorbike rider.

The driver of the truck, Nikorn Turaphon, 31, suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at Vachira Phuket Hospital, said Lt Col Techin of the Chalong Police.

The driver of the white sedan that struck the truck, Rungrueng Jumpathomg, 50, suffered minor injuries in the collision, he added.

Police have not yet charged Rungrueng for dangerously changing lanes.

Lt Col Techin said that police were waiting to conclude their investigation.

“Preliminary discussions have not been made to the family of the deceased. I have only talked to Mr Nikorn’s employer.

“Both sides are expected to be called in for questioning as soon as possible, but it also depends on the readiness of both sides,” Lt Col Techin said.

The talks are expected to be held today (Jan 25).

“It is expected to be an offence of reckless driving causing death and causing property damage,” Lt Col Techin noted.

* Not the Shell petrol station on the road towards Kata Hill, west of Chalong Circle. The error is sincerely regretted.

Kurt | 26 January 2022 - 11:31:52 

Like laws in smart countries dictate, tankers, heavy truck, big busses should have speed limiters and obligated to drive in most left lane. If this tanker would have done that it could not have hit at 'left behind' by sedan car who was forced to overtake at the left side as the tanker was driving in the right lane. We see it daily many times. Mostly it goes thai well, if not, it really goe...

Capt B | 26 January 2022 - 10:11:29 

Drunk drivers driving unregistered & uninsured vehicles on AU roads are covered by compulsory ins. in AU, although the govt will tell you otherwise, I know this for a 100% fact. Ever received a Product Disclosure Statement for your Thai Compulsory Ins ?

Capt B | 26 January 2022 - 10:08:18 

Were both drivers blood alcohol & methamphetamine tested immediately after the crash
which would constitute a criminal offence rather than a traffic offence immediately after the crash & the drug effected driver would be 100% guilty ? Looking @ the you YT video, it has been sped up, so the photographic evidence has been tampered with.

Kurt | 26 January 2022 - 09:58:03 

@Pooliekev, please no drama/crocedile tears. A man in posession of full senses drove a tanker at TO HIGH speed. Bringing himself and others in great danger. He did die. Lucky no other people died. One road pirate lesser among us.
@Rich44, perhaps it was a water tanker, seen the long (water) hose it was having?

JohnC | 26 January 2022 - 09:39:38 

I think the words 'the truck moving at high speed' should be taken in to account when deciding who was actually in the wrong and caused it to happen.

Fascinated | 26 January 2022 - 09:22:50 

Judging by some of the comments below some people have pre-empted the legalisation of cannabis.

Rich 44 | 25 January 2022 - 22:26:28 

Miracle the tanker did not explode

Pooliekev | 25 January 2022 - 21:50:22 

Cheap shot Kurt. A man died. Have you no compassion?

Kurt | 25 January 2022 - 16:04:14 

@Gat Huckle, this is a traffic law matter investigation first.  Family of dead driver is not a party in this matter. Were both drivers driving to fast, exceeding speed limit? Having proper driving license, both fully insured? If so than it becomes a insurance matter. Police should not massage it into a meditation matter to get their 'stake' out of it.

DeKaaskopp | 25 January 2022 - 15:33:02 

Omg Kurt. Another example of not being capable to understand a simple story written in English.

Wiesel | 25 January 2022 - 15:23:34 

Somebody hit your rear part during you drive. Only Superman, Chuck Noris and Kurt could  prevent this truck from flipping. Watch the Videos and you will find out whos fault it was.

Nasa12 | 25 January 2022 - 14:39:11 

Police have many cameras from macro down to shell gas station, but some of this cameras are turned away from the streets. They don’t film some of this spots they scamming turist.

Nasa12 | 25 January 2022 - 13:57:04 

This it’s the new shell gas station down to Rawai.

Gat Huckle | 25 January 2022 - 13:29:00 

The two sides are the driver who caused the crash and the family of the trucker. The question will be what is the amount the car driver will need to pay to the family to end the whole thing. Thai truckers are poor drivers? Who knew? Very insightful, Kurt.

agoghome | 25 January 2022 - 13:07:48 

Obviously 'Kurt' didn't read the full story, before making comment - AGAIN!

Kurt | 25 January 2022 - 11:56:59 

.."Both sides are expected to be called in for questioning"? Huh. how can, the reckless high speed truck driver is dead. Many trucks drive with idiot high speed. Time trucks on busy Phuket roads get speed limiters, max 70 kmh.

 

