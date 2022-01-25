Tanker truck driver killed in high-speed wipeout

PHUKET: The driver of a tanker truck died yesterday morning (Jan 24) after a car suddenly changing lanes struck the truck on its back left wheels, sending the truck swerving out of control, onto its side and slamming into the power pole beside the entrance to the new Shell petrol station on Wiset Rd* in Rawai.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 25 January 2022, 11:30AM

The point of collision as the car struck the back-left of the truck. Image: Screenshot courtesy of Rawai Mayor Aroon Soros

The overturned truck slammed into the power pole at speed. Image: Screenshot from CCTV, courtesy of Rawai Mayor Aroon Soros

According to local CCTV, the accident occurred at 11:35am.

The truck, moving at high speed westbound towards Kata Hill, narrowly missed a motorbike entering the petrol station, as the pole had diverted it from wiping out the motorbike rider.

The driver of the truck, Nikorn Turaphon, 31, suffered critical injuries and was pronounced dead at Vachira Phuket Hospital, said Lt Col Techin of the Chalong Police.

The driver of the white sedan that struck the truck, Rungrueng Jumpathomg, 50, suffered minor injuries in the collision, he added.

Police have not yet charged Rungrueng for dangerously changing lanes.

Lt Col Techin said that police were waiting to conclude their investigation.

“Preliminary discussions have not been made to the family of the deceased. I have only talked to Mr Nikorn’s employer.

“Both sides are expected to be called in for questioning as soon as possible, but it also depends on the readiness of both sides,” Lt Col Techin said.

The talks are expected to be held today (Jan 25).

“It is expected to be an offence of reckless driving causing death and causing property damage,” Lt Col Techin noted.

* Not the Shell petrol station on the road towards Kata Hill, west of Chalong Circle. The error is sincerely regretted.