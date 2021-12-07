Tangton into the finals, needs Phuket’s support

Phuket 17-year-old Tangton “TT” Prattranasanti, a Year 13 student of Headstart International School, is still in the race to be chosen among five members for Thailand’s new boy band.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 December 2021, 09:30AM

Tangton has made it into the final 18, and needs our votes!

After auditioning against over 5,000 competitors in Bangkok and successfully getting into the final 35 in Round 1, Tangton finished in 23rd place in the second round last week and so didn’t make it into the Top 15.

However, organisers threw in a surprise ’Mission Resurrection’ chance and reopened the vote for just 24 hours for the 10 who didn’t make it and the 10 who were eliminated the week before.

From those 20, 15 were to be given a lifeline and another chance to perform.

On Saturday night’s show, TT was saved, finishing 6th out of 20 based on the number of votes.

The original 15 finalists from last week were split into three groups of five ready for next week’s show.

The newly saved 15 were also split into three groups of five and each group performed on Saturday night. Of those 15 boys, the three judges had to choose just three to go into the finals.

TT made it.

He was one of the three boys selected and is now in the Final 18, making him in the top 18 of 5,000 original contestants.

The three saved by the last-chance votes were then put into each of the earlier formed groups of five, making them teams of six for the show next week.

Public voting through the LAZ iCON app has reopened. People can vote again every day until 9pm next Saturday (Dec 11). This vote is to find the final five boys for the band.

People are urged to vote to support TT. Even if you’ve not been involved up to now, these votes are critical, they are the deciders.

The show is televised on Channel One31 every Saturday at 8:15pm, and also on LazLive on the Lazada app. Viewers are asked to vote through LAZ iCON on the Lazada app.

TT is not only a talented, polite (and handsome) 17-year-old, he is extremely dedicated, especially when it comes to his passion of performing.

We congratulate him on his outstanding success so far, and wish him the best for this coming Saturday.

All people looking to support a young Phuket homegrown talent on the cusp of realising his dream: Vote early, vote often!

Good Luck TT!