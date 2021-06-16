The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Taking on Tour de Phuket to help those in need

Taking on Tour de Phuket to help those in need

CYCLING: He calls it the “craziest, hardest challenge of my life,” an assertion no doubt many would agree with.

Cycling
By Ben Tirebuck

Friday 18 June 2021, 08:15AM

John will be cycling 3,417km over a 19-day period to raise funds for the One Phuket food drive. Photo: John Julius Bennett

John will be cycling 3,417km over a 19-day period to raise funds for the One Phuket food drive. Photo: John Julius Bennett

John will be cycling 3,417km over a 19-day period to raise funds for the One Phuket food drive. Photo: John Julius Bennett

John will be cycling 3,417km over a 19-day period to raise funds for the One Phuket food drive. Photo: John Julius Bennett

John will be cycling 3,417km over a 19-day period to raise funds for the One Phuket food drive. Photo: John Julius Bennett

John will be cycling 3,417km over a 19-day period to raise funds for the One Phuket food drive. Photo: John Julius Bennett

John will be cycling 3,417km over a 19-day period to raise funds for the One Phuket food drive. Photo: John Julius Bennett

John will be cycling 3,417km over a 19-day period to raise funds for the One Phuket food drive. Photo: John Julius Bennett

John will be cycling 3,417km over a 19-day period to raise funds for the One Phuket food drive. Photo: John Julius Bennett

John will be cycling 3,417km over a 19-day period to raise funds for the One Phuket food drive. Photo: John Julius Bennett

« »

On June 26, British expat John Julius “JJ” Bennett is taking on the monumental feat of replicating the famed Tour de France around Phuket, cycling a distance of 3,417km over a 19-day period to raise funds for the One Phuket food drive supporting those devastated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is heartbreaking to see so much poverty impacting so many in Phuket,” says 57-year-old John. “People’s lives have been ruined, lifetime savings have disappeared, businesses gone forever and many families within poorer communities remain desperate for food and bare essentials.

“I have seen many Phuketians selling their saucepans for as little as B100 just to be able to buy some food to eat, which is incredibly sad,” he adds.

Stirred by the dire situation, John decided to take on a challenge that would attract attention and hopefully raise much needed funds.

“To cycle 3,417km in 19 days is tough,” John commented. “To put it into perspective, that is equivalent to the distance between Edinburgh and Moscow, or Canada to Mexico. Many people have told me I am completely mad and I probably am, but that’s what makes it a challenge.”

The cycle will be split across 21 days with two days allocated for rest and incorporates the varying stages seen at the Tour de France; hills, flats, mountains and time-trials will all factor in across separate days with the longest cycle set at a distance of 249.5km.

Record holder

Last year John rode 3,000km in 30 days around Phuket and raised B150,000 for a charity supporting youngsters and babies affected by the pandemic. He is hoping to improve on this achievement this time around.

John has always been a cycling enthusiast. Aged 14, he became national school boy champion and junior record holder in the South West of England for the 25 miles Time Trial, a record that stood for 30 years. At senior level he raced in France for Peugeot but never made it to the real Tour de France. “I just wasn’t good enough,” he says, modestly. While continuing to cycle for fun, John took a sabbatical from racing for many years before returning competitively and winning over 200-time trial races in the UK between the ages of 35-45.

He moved to Thailand seven years ago to take on the role of Professor of Sports Science at Thammasat University in Bangkok. Regular freelance work at Thanyapura meant frequent visits to Phuket, a move he and his wife made permanent last March just before the first lockdown descended.

Hydration, nutrition, pacing’

John’s training regime in preparation for the upcoming challenge is intense and regimented, incorporating anywhere between one to four hours before or after work, five times a week.

“I was too heavy six weeks ago, so have had to focus on losing 6kg and teaching my body to use more fat as a fuel and less carbohydrates. It’s quite a complex process that uses specific nutrition techniques and specific training intensity to teach the body into burning more fat.

“For example, Friday evening a low carb meal, then Saturday no breakfast, a coffee to kickstart fat metabolism, followed by a four hour ride at fat burning intensity with only 10 grammes of carbohydrates per hour, just enough to ignite the fat and get me home.”

John’s comprehensive training routine and sports science expertise will place him in good stead for when the challenge starts, crucial when tackling the average daily rides of 169km.

Internal - Phuket News TV

“The key to coping with the distances is hydration, nutrition and pacing,” he says.

“I am confident I can hold 200 watts using a power meter on the bike to gauge my effort. Having a support car with me means I have peace of mind that all my drinks, nutrition and spare bike are at hand if required.”

The one challenge he has no control over, of course, is the weather, something he states could be the biggest hurdle.

“Whereas I don’t mind some rain, which can be warm and cooling, it is monsoon season and the heat and humidity are intense,” he says.

“But by starting at 6:00am daily, 160km will take me between five to six hours, meaning I am back by lunch and avoid the main heat of the day.

“However, the 249km stage will take me eight hours so that day will be really tough physically and mentally.

“I will become more and more fatigued as the days go on but it then becomes a mental battle of focus and motivation. When someone tells me I am mad and it’s impossible to emulate these distances aged 57, it just makes me want to complete it and raise as much as we can.”

Raise awareness’

With Phuket scheduled to reopen to vaccinated tourists on July 1 many see light at the end of a very long and painful tunnel. However, if there is anything the last 18-months has taught us it is that nothing is certain and to be prepared for the unexpected.

“We are in desperate need of donations right now to help keep families fed and watered for the next six months,” John says gravely.

“If we can get 1,000 people to donate US$10 (B310) each that will help feed and support an incredible amount of families struggling in poverty.

“I am willing to give up three weeks of my time to ride 3,417km in monsoon rains, 35 degree heat and 90% humidity. All I want out of this is to raise awareness and donations to help. Every single baht will go to the charity.”

All donations can be made via the GoFundMe page, established to ensure maximum transparency and to monitor all contributions.

John is still seeking the help of someone who has a car and can drive as his support, with all gas costs already covered by sponsorship. Interested parties can email him directly at: jjcoach555@gmail.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Belgium, Netherlands into Euro 2020 last 16
Somyot sorry for Thailand’s failed World Cup campaign
Italy cruise into knockouts, Wales on brink
France beat Germany as Ronaldo makes history in Portugal victory at Euro 2020
Indonesian badminton champion Markis Kido dies at 36
Spain held by Sweden in Euro 2020 opener as Schick stunner downs Scots
Eriksen’s traumatic ordeal puts it all into perspective
Djokovic makes history with 19th Grand Slam title in epic French Open final
England win Euro 2020 opener as Denmark confirm Eriksen cardiac arrest
Euro 2020 stunned after Eriksen collapse
Italy get Euro 2020 off to impressive start against Turkey
Making his Mark to help those in need
COVID-delayed Euro 2020 finally kicks off
Djokovic ready to face ‘biggest rival’ Nadal for 58th time
Vietnam to postpone SEA Games until next year

 

Phuket community
Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated

Va ccinate numbers also do not include the many tourists still here or the many non working expats....(Read More)

PM Prayut to visit Phuket for ‘Sandbox’ readiness

Sandbar, you forgot to mention black oil/tar on the beaches, strong westerly winds and it being the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town market reopens after COVID shutdown

Where the market vendors swap tested on "Big Cleaning Day" before entering the market? Jus...(Read More)

Oil spill hits Phuket beaches

Why is there not a navy fregate patrolling the shipping lanes west of Phuket, launching once in a wh...(Read More)

Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated

'Government' and 'confirms' that really instills confidence given their track record...(Read More)

Oil spill hits Phuket beaches

There is one positive spin on this. At least the "flood" of tourists arriving won't ne...(Read More)

Govt confirms Phuket 62% vaccinated

Quote "“Phuket province is now just steps away from vaccinating 70% of its population" ...(Read More)

‘Phuket Must Win’ COVID vaccination registration tailor-made for Phuket

On the registeration form it asks what kind of visa. I have retirement Non-O. it does not offer that...(Read More)

Oil spill hits Phuket beaches

There's oil along Natai beach and Bor Dan beach too. ...(Read More)

PM Prayut to visit Phuket for ‘Sandbox’ readiness

No diving, no snorkeling, no sailing, no drinking, no music...sounds fantastic...where is this place...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Subscribe to The Phuket News
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
https://sgssecurity.com/
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
HeadStart International School Phuket

 