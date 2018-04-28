BANGKOK: Police arrested four Taiwanese men in Bangkok Friday night (Apr 27), believing they arrived to recruit people to join their phone scam gangs.

Saturday 28 April 2018, 11:07AM

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy commissioner of tourist police, second left, talks to Taiwanese suspects in Bangkok Friday.

Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy commissioner of tourist police, said police searched a hotel in Huai Khwang district and a condominium building in Thon Buri district as informants told them that the suspects including a phone scam gang leader just arrived in Bangkok.

At the hotel police arrested Wang Chun-C, Chen Tieg-Li, Hsu Wen-Hsiang. At the condominium in Talad Phlu area police apprehended Wang Runcheng.

Gen Surachet said the suspects had just arrived in Thailand to recruit more people to join their phone scams.

He said Mr Chen was the head of phone scam gangs in Asia and was wanted by Taiwanese police. One of his gangs earlier tricked a former nurse who lived in Bang Khen district, Bangkok, out of 1.5 million baht, Gen Surachet said.

However, Mr Chen denied all charges, saying he came to Thailand to visit places of worship and recruit staff for online game services.

Read original story here.