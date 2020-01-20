THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Taiwanese expat, Thai wife caught with 160kg of corals at Koh Kaew house

Taiwanese expat, Thai wife caught with 160kg of corals at Koh Kaew house

PHUKET: A 55-year-old Taiwanese expat and his Thai wife have been charged under the new Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act after they were found in possession of 160 kilograms of corals at a lobster farm at their house in Koh Kaew.

marineanimalsenvironmentnatural-resourcescrime
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Monday 20 January 2020, 05:36PM

The lobster drums at Mr Sheng-Mou Thou’s house in Koh Kaew contained 160kg of corals. Photo: DMCR

The lobster drums at Mr Sheng-Mou Thou’s house in Koh Kaew contained 160kg of corals. Photo: DMCR

The lobster drums at Mr Sheng-Mou Thou’s house in Koh Kaew contained 160kg of corals. Photo: DMCR

The lobster drums at Mr Sheng-Mou Thou’s house in Koh Kaew contained 160kg of corals. Photo: DMCR

The lobster drums at Mr Sheng-Mou Thou’s house in Koh Kaew contained 160kg of corals. Photo: DMCR

The lobster drums at Mr Sheng-Mou Thou’s house in Koh Kaew contained 160kg of corals. Photo: DMCR

The lobster drums at Mr Sheng-Mou Thou’s house in Koh Kaew contained 160kg of corals. Photo: DMCR

The lobster drums at Mr Sheng-Mou Thou’s house in Koh Kaew contained 160kg of corals. Photo: DMCR

« »

Prajuap Mokarana, Head of Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) Marine Protection Division responsible for Phuket and Phang Nga, told The Phuket News that the charges follow his office receiving a tip-off at about 10am yesterday (Jan 19), telling his officers that a man was carrying corals in large buckets at a beach near Cape Panwa.

“We arrived at the scene and saw Mr Sheng-Mou Thou, 55, holding a bucket containing live corals. He saw us and told us in in Thai that he was releasing corals back to nature,” Mr Prajuap said.

“However, we found another two buckets containing live corals in his vehicle,” he added.

“We invited Mr Sheng to be questioned at our office, where he admitted that he had corals at his house in Koh Kaew.

“We took Mr Sheng to Phuket City Police Station to file a formal complaint for illegal possession of corals under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act 2019,” Mr Prajuap explained.

“Mr Sheng then led our officers and police to his house, where we found 10 large drums with live lobsters in them, but also containing about 160kg of all different types of corals, including mushroom corals, boulder corals and staghorn corals.

“Mr Sheng said that having the corals in the drums with the lobsters was good for the lobsters,” Mr Prajuap noted.

Thanyapura Health 360

Mr Sheng, and his wife Wirawan Thou, 52, who lives in the house with him, now both face charges under the new Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act 2019, Mr Prajuap explained.

The new act brings harsher penalties, Mr Pajuap pointed out.

“The previous maximum sentence under the old law was up to four years in jail or a fine of up to B40,000, or both.

“But under the new law the maximum penalty is to up to five years’ imprisonment or a fine of up to B500,000, or both,” he said.

“Phuket City Police have nearly nearly completed their investigation. They will submit the case to the Public Prosecutor tomorrow (Jan 21),” Mr Prajuap told The Phuket News.

“We look forward to the suspects being punished at the discretion of the court,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Tiger Park backlash! Stepson charged over stepdad murder? || January 20
Turtle nest found on Phuket’s Sai Kaew Beach
Neck-high cable sweeps sight-seeing tourists off motorcycle
Police arrest two men in drug raids in Rassada
Fire breaks out behind clothes shop in Phuket Town
Man, 19, charged with knife murder of stepfather amid hammer-throwing argument
Thailand now more dangerous: Poll
Looming giant catches a cold
China reports SARS-like virus spreads across country, nearly 140 new cases
Phuket to welcome Chinese New Year with marine safety drill
Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?
Phang Nga turtle eggs begin hatching
HM King asks troops, police for spirit of sacrifice
Phuket Opinion: No reservations
Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

 

Phuket community
Phuket expat dies after being hit by ATV in the jungle

@HubertK: Designated ATV track? What planet are you living on?...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

HurbertK... here's what a smart person would do... see the name, don't read the comment, if ...(Read More)

Phuket PWA receives B406.9mn for projects to solve water problems

Pascale, I don't think k is the one with a problem, you need to look closer to home. It real is ...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

...And incubation time is still unknown....(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

The 'highest level of precautionary measures' would be to put the Wuhan province in Quaranti...(Read More)

Chinese New Year sparks full alert for coronavirus

Would it be strange to forbid Wuhan citizens to travel abroad coming month, so China can contain/con...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

And try to secure yourself about water supply guarantee. The future selling price of your property w...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

There should be a Thai off-plan guarantee fund in a Government Bank. The off-plan buyer deposit mone...(Read More)

Phuket Property Guide: Is off-plan the right plan?

Best way to lose your money is to buy off-plan, projects never completed or not even started once th...(Read More)

‘Not enough water for 2020’, says Phuket water chief

I wish TPN would treat this comment section as Letters to The Editor and demand real names which mig...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 