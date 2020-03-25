THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Taiwan anger over China military drills during virus outbreak

Taiwan anger over China military drills during virus outbreak

WORLD: Anger is rising in Taiwan over China continuing to buzz the island with fighter jets and warships even as they both fight the global coronavirus pandemic.

militarypoliticslandCOVID-19CoronavirusChinese
By AFP

Thursday 26 March 2020, 08:30AM

Taiwan is angered that China has continued to agitate by displaying its military might despite the catastrophic coronavirus pandemic that the world is struggling to combat. Photo: AFP

Taiwan is angered that China has continued to agitate by displaying its military might despite the catastrophic coronavirus pandemic that the world is struggling to combat. Photo: AFP

The self-ruled democratic island has had to scramble its own fighter jets in response to recent Chinese manoeuvres, designed to show that Beijing’s military might remains unbowed by the health crisis.

But the tactic is winning few friends among the Taiwanese.

“As the world grapples with the severity of the COVID19 pandemic, China’s military manoeuvres around Taiwan have continued unabated,” President Tsai Ing-wen said in a tweet late on Tuesday (Mar 24) accompanied by pictures of her visiting troops.

“Whether it’s national defence or preventing the spread of disease, our armed forces remain as vigilant as ever,” she added.

Beijing has ramped up drills around the island since Tsai was first elected in 2016 because she refuses to acknowledge its concept that Taiwan is part of “one China.”

There has been little let up during the devastating coronavirus outbreak that began in China.

Taipei’s defence ministry said four “targeted” drills have been conducted by China near its borders this year, which it said was “concrete evidence of provocations and threats”.

Taiwan ran an exercise with its own F16 fighter jets on Tuesday in response.

“China continues the drills to show to the world, as well as to assure its people, that it has maintained military strength and defence abilities in the midst of an epidemic,” Lin Ying-yu, a military analyst at National Chung Cheng University, told AFP.

The LifeCo Phuket

The incursions have sparked anger on Taiwanese social media with some even calling for Chinese jets to be shot down.

“I firmly support to government to contain the outbreak of the China/Wuhan pneumonia and resist the harassment of the communists’ military,” read one message left on Tsai’s Facebook page.

A Chinese military jet briefly crossed the median line separating the two sides in February, less than a month after Tsai was re-elected in a landslide.

The coronavirus has killed more than 3,000 people in China. But despite its close proximity, Taiwan has just 235 cases and two deaths.

The island has been held up as a model for how to respond to the pandemic, even though Beijing ensures it is frozen out of global bodies such as the World Health Organization.

“Taiwan is recognised internationally for its epidemic prevention that shows democratic Taiwan is beating authoritarian China and this is unacceptable for China,” said Wang Ting-yu, a lawmaker in Tsai’s ruling party.

China has lashed out at Taiwan for “using the outbreak to promote independence” because Taipei has signed bilateral agreements with countries, including the US, on epidemic prevention and also sought to join the WHO.

Beijing still claims the self-ruling island as part of its territory awaiting reunification, by force if necessary, even though the two sides have been ruled separately for more than seven decades.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials
Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online
Virus death toll passes 21,000, three billion under lockdown
Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’
Immigration looks to cut crowding, wants 90-day report to be made online
Hurry up with aid for poor, government urged
Thousands stuck on cruise ships off Australia over virus fears
Emergency decree bans entry to foreigners
Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: 100 people denied entry to Thailand? Phuket coronavirus cases reach 29 || March 25
Banks ‘will be open’ during emergency
COVID-19 corpses ‘not contagious’
Thailand confirms 107 new COVID-19 cases, total at 934
Three more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, official total hits 29
State of emergency starts tomorrow

 

Phuket community
Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

Apparently the 'non-curfew' last night was in response to the large number of ingnorant peop...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied

Thailand did 'Lock Down' and no flights in/out anymore. Tourists are 'trapped'. Wh...(Read More)

State of emergency starts tomorrow

Was it not already forbidden to travel to home towns/villages in country side? Are they softening th...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

Seems the Phuket Governor is running his own virus shop besides that of the Central Government in BK...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

5 Stars for vagueness and lack of reasons for decisions. Why should tourists stay in between 5 and m...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied

Did during past days the drive in 90 day report. No waiting time. In and out of the compound by car ...(Read More)

Banks ‘will be open’ during emergency

Of course banks and financial institutions keep going on. Otherwise the fragile Thai economy will to...(Read More)

General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced

Packed tour boats? Noooo (?). Is Phuket Marine Office not carrying out/enforce the Law directives of...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

Since the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the official advice from the World Health Organization ...(Read More)

General warning for Patong as nine more COVID-19 cases in Phuket announced

@goingeasy, I doubt the boat operators do any proper cleaning of the snorkel equipment either. ...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Singha
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CMI - Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
UWC Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors
Thanyapura Health 360
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 