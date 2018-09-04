BANGKOK: Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) health officials have closed a tattoo shop in Phra Nakhon district after it was found that it did not follow safe, hygienic practices.

health

By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 4 September 2018, 09:11AM

The temporary closure followed reports of the recent death of a 22-year old woman from Loei province last month, where HIV was recorded by a doctor as one of the causes. Photo: Post Today / file

The woman’s father believed she and three other friends who also died contracted infections after they all got tattoos in March.

According to City Hall officials, an inspection found that the mobile shop did not have an adequate standards of practice, despite the owner's insistence on sanitary measures, which includes regular changing of needles. Inspectors found that labels on needle packages were peeling, and ink containers were not replaced.

Dr Alisara Tatakorn, director of Aids, Tuberculosis and Sexually Transmitted Diseases Division at the BMA's Health Department, said yesterday (Sept 3) that Mr Somchai’s shop was closed as its hygiene was substandard, which put customers at risk.

Mr Somchai insisted that sanitation was his top priority and that he only tattooed one of the four people who died.

Dr Chaiporn Suchartsunthon, a Nakhon Pathom health official, said on Monday that he has not received any reports on HIV-related deaths. Two of the woman's friends came from Nakhon Pathom.

He said people rarely die within a few months of contracting the virus.

