The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Dining
The Phuket News Arts | Community | Culture | Dining | Education | Phuket Entertainment | Environment | Health | People | Technology | Travel | World Entertainment XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Taihei seeks to take on the mantle of Phuket’s most authentic Japanese restaurant

The name Taihei should already be familiar to Japanese food fans who have spent any time in Bangkok.

Mark Knowles

Saturday 10 March 2018, 10:00AM

 The first Taihei originated at Banyan Tree in Bangkok, where it overlooks the "Big Mango" from the 53rd and 54th floor of the hotel’s skyscraper, and over the last decade has built a rock-solid reputation for its high-quality seafood and authentic Japanese preparation.

In February this year Banyan Tree Phuket, the brand’s flagship resort, closed its long-standing Tamarind restaurant and re-opened the venue as a second Taihei – bringing the same exacting standards for ingredients and the same zeal to offer diners the finest quality Japanese cuisine. The name Taihei is a play on the Japanese word for peace and its tranquil setting alongside Banyan Tree’s luxury spa and main swimming pool gives the open-air restaurant a very relaxed ambiance.

Fortunately for both Banyan Tree and we local food-lovers, Japanese Master Chef Shiraishi, who oversaw Tamarind, has stayed – bringing his half-century of experience in the kitchen to bear on Taihei’s kitchen staff and menu. You don’t get more authentic than Chef Shiraishi, now in his 70s. He began his career in Kumamoto on Kyushu Island, helping his parents in their family restaurant at the age of 10, before heading to Osaka at age 19 to undertake his apprenticeship and become a fully qualified sushi chef.

Chef Shiraishi has gone back to his roots to create Taihei’s menu, which is a study in Japanese simplicity and elegance. First and foremost, the focus is on the fish – sourced both locally and from around the globe – only the highest quality cuts will make it to Taihei’s kitchen for use in their sashimi and sushi. There really is no way to fake this, the best sashimi is simply the best fish – expertly sliced and served so as to let the quality and freshness speak for itself.

It is here where Taihei truly shines, their otoro sashimi (the belly meat of the blue-fin tuna, graded by its level of fat marbling, much like quality beef) is indescribably good and simply a must try for anyone who wants to understand why this particular cut of tuna fetches such eye-wateringly high prices in Tokyo’s famed Tsukiji fish market.

Next comes the sushi and makimono – raw fish variously placed on rice or wrapped in seaweed with rice and other ingredients. The menu contains a concise and representative selection of the staples of this style. One highlight here is the “rainbow” maki – made with avocado, shrimp, salmon, tuna and mackerel – it allows you to sample a good selection of the fish available.

BCIS Education Center Phuket

Though the sushi and makimono dishes can be ordered individually, we decided to try the bento set so we could taste a wider selection of these delicious morsels. Consisting of sushi, sashimi, tonkatsu pork, seaweed salad, prawns, miso soup, raw sliced beef and Japanese omelette – the bento set provides the perfect way for beginners to experience Taihei’s charms.

We also decided to order a donburi (rice bowl) of grilled chicken and vegetables to get a sense of the non-seafood dishes on the menu. We were not disappointed. The perfectly cooked short-grain Japanese rice soaked up the richly flavoured, gingery stir-fry sauce and provided a hearty, belly-filling contrast to our previous dishes. For something lighter there is also a selection of salads, again featuring seafood, seaweed and avocado and various delicate and delicious dressings.

Continuing Taihei’s mission to provide exemplary dishes of several Japanese cooking styles are the yakimono (grilled) and agemono (deep-fried) dishes. They include the classic tempura; lightly battered and fried vegetables and prawns served with a complex yet light sesame soy sauce which perfectly complements the crisp morsels. There is also the ever-popular pork tonkatsu (crumbed deep-fried pork), but for something a bit more adventurous you could try the kaki – crumbed and fried oysters served with tonkatsu sauce.

To top off the evening Chef Shiraishi himself brought us out some matcha green tea cake, which along with some hot green tea provided a suitably Japanese ending to our fabulous meal. Taihei is truly lifting the bar when it comes to Japanese food on the island.

 

For reservations or enquiries please email: fb-phuket@banyantree.com or call 076 372 400.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Town youths face heat for drugs, motorbike street races

So happy to hear that finally something is being done about this noise pollution, which everyone is fed up with.... Please promise, that this will en...(Read More)

US Holocaust Museum strips rights award from Myanmar’s Suu Kyi

"Putting yourself in the shoes.."Looking at a great part of those migrants/refugees in my country i need some attitude/behavement adjustment...(Read More)

B13mn Phuket lifeguard contract quietly awarded

Really :) 'a marketing survey, engineering and strategic planning consultancy in Bangkok' that's really the first kind of company you'...(Read More)

US Holocaust Museum strips rights award from Myanmar’s Suu Kyi

Oh dear, still going on about the distance between 2 places, as said many times, it was the distance, by road, you used, incorrectly in straight line....(Read More)

Kanchanaburi police chief ‘derelict’ in lottery case

A thai police major general face a ( hollow) charge of dereliction of duty Made a mistake because inexperienced. yes-yes It is astonishing how a s...(Read More)

B13mn Phuket lifeguard contract quietly awarded

About 11,054 baht salary per month only. Big deal for a trained life saver!! And, we just have to believe that any baht really reach the 98 life guar...(Read More)

Phuket boiler operator crushed in forklift accident

Why bother to comment when you have no idea or facts about how the accident occured, or what training he had? Contact his family and find out....(Read More)

Myanmar worker injured as Phuket truck spills steel pipes

Clearly they are going to be charged accordingly, so why bother commenting....(Read More)

B13mn Phuket lifeguard contract quietly awarded

B13 million contract for 98 lifeguards is only 132,653 Baht per lifeguard which give little money per lifeguard excepted if the company does not pay t...(Read More)

Phuket Governor order to widen Chalong underpass lanes jeopardises fast lane for ambulances

"North to south half the time it used to take" are you for real? As there is only 1 southbound lane open at the central underpass that tail...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.