T1 matches to go live on AIS and True

FOOTBALL: All 240 matches of 2023-24 Thai League 1 will be beamed live by both AIS and True with the package costing B500 for the entire season.

Football
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 19 July 2023 11:30 AM

The schedule for the new season will be announced on Friday (July 21). Photo: Bangkok Post

This was agreed at a meeting of the 16 top-flight teams at a local hotel yesterday (July 18), reports the Bangkok Post.

Weekly matches will be distributed over Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays to avoid clashes between top-ranked teams.

The confirmed match schedule for the new season will be announced on Friday.

As the search for a free-to-air TV channel to broadcast some of the matches live continues, the arrangement means that, so far, there is no TV rights holder for the new season, which starts next month.

As per new arrangement, football fans can purchase either monthly package for B59 or a season package for B500.

The clubs have been advised to encourage their fans to purchase these packages as a percentage of the revenue generated by the sales of packages will go to the clubs.

A club’s share of revenue would depend on the number of packages purchased by its fans.

The clubs have also been permitted to initiate campaigns that would encourage the sales of these packages.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) recently opened the door for the 16 top-flight clubs to join the management board of Thai League 1.

A proposal to let a separate entity run the top league was floated by its 16 member clubs after the TV right bids for the new season plummeted to about B50 million.

