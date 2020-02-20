Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Syringe stepped on at Layan Beach

Syringe stepped on at Layan Beach

PHUKET: Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Peerachart Pomboonmee is urging all people at Layan Beach to be careful of dangerous objects in the sand after a regular beachgoer stepped on an old syringe.


By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 February 2020, 12:04PM

A regular beachgoer stepped on the discarded syringe at Layan beach yesterday (Feb 19). Photo: Supplied)

A regular beachgoer stepped on the discarded syringe at Layan beach yesterday (Feb 19). Photo: Supplied)

A regular beachgoer stepped on the discarded syringe at Layan beach yesterday (Feb 19). Photo: Supplied)

A regular beachgoer stepped on the discarded syringe at Layan beach yesterday (Feb 19). Photo: Supplied)

A regular beachgoer stepped on the discarded syringe at Layan beach yesterday (Feb 19). Photo: Supplied)

A regular beachgoer stepped on the discarded syringe at Layan beach yesterday (Feb 19). Photo: Supplied)

« »

The man was preparing to play volleyball on the beach near the jetty for the local fishing boats yesterday (Feb 19) when he stepped on something hard, which he at first thought was a hard shell. However, on checking it was confirmed that he stepped on an old syringe.

“He was shocked and scared. Because this thing is an old syringe which was old and the cover is actually broken,” The Phuket News was told.

The man was quickly taken to a nearby clinic, where he was given a tetanus shot.

The doctor inspected the syringe and said that though it was old, the man still needed to go and check his blood for hepatitis B and C in next two months.

“I have never heard of this kind of incident before. I really don’t know how this old syringe came to be in the sand at the beach,” Cherng Talay Police Chief Col Peerachart told The Phuket News yesterday.

Asked whether he believed the syringe was discarded by a drug user, Col Peerachart said, “I have no idea. I will tell my colleagues to check it out at Layan Beach.”

Meanwhile, Col Peerachart urged all beachgoers to be aware of dangerous items in the sand.

“Please be careful of sharp things which may be buried in the sand. It could be broken glass or something else from the trash – even though everyone already knows to not leave any trash on the beach.

“If you find an old syringe, please inform Cherng Talay Police Station immediately by calling the 191 hotline. I want to know how it came to be on the beach.

“And if you are cut anything sharp, hurry to see a doctor and get a tetanus shot,” he added.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket water outages already widespread, Governor praises efforts by officers, army
Single gunshot kills man and injures woman in Wichit
Chalong Underpass to close for maintenance
Phuket marine chief confident Phuket to remain strong as Asia cruise ships moved to Europe amid virus fears
Three Thais on ship have COVID-19
Malaysia 1MDB fugitive spotted in virus-hit Chinese city
Thai retail giant Central launches record-breaking IPO
Electricity outages to hit north Phuket, Koh Yao islands
China’s death toll hits 2,123 after Hubei province reports 108 more virus deaths
Police finally get their man after 13 years
Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mall gunman arrested! Coronavirus fake news arrests! || February 19
Phuket Town steams ahead with 22nd Phuket Food Festival
Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

 

Phuket community
Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

None of the mentioned drugs are "cures" for anything, they either relieve symptoms, or hel...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

The problem I have with this "“Thai cocktail” is that it hasn't been shared, outside of...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Why don't they encourage them to stop burning trash at all, 365 days a year ?...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Get up early and check all the bars cafes with electric pumps going pumping from cesspits to the loc...(Read More)

Aussies, Phuket lifeguards mark cooperation on water safety

John.. go online and search for Bondi Rescue...(Read More)

Woman recovers from virus after ‘Thai cocktail’

Now it is time Thailand shares this wonderful cocktail worldwide with pharmaceutical industries, sp...(Read More)

Kamala, Phuket Town residents urged to save water as outages take hold

Don't worry, until now is according the Governor no water crisis on Phuket. Because all the tour...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Tourists not come to Phuket to gamble their health at such beaches. The 'health assurance' i...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

Seen the photos health officials had no choice to stop hand sitting, than go and look. And further? ...(Read More)

Patong officials target more wastewater released at Merlin Beach

After all the Officials are gone, and th caost is free 'we' open the valve again and release...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
QSI - Cooking Competition
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
La Boucherie
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Cassia Phuket

 