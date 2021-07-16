The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Syn Mun Kong cancels COVID insurance

Syn Mun Kong cancels COVID insurance

THAILAND: Syn Mun Kong Insurance today (July 16) announced it was cancelling its COVID-19 insurance policies with customers, saying the rapidly deteriorating situation made the risk unmanageable.

CoronavirusCOVID-19
By Bangkok Post

Friday 16 July 2021, 04:26PM

People flock to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok today (July 16) for a free Sinopharm vaccine dose, donated by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy. The deteriorating COVID-19 situation was cited by Syn Mun Kong Insurance in terminating its clients’ coronavirus insurance policies. Photo: Apichart Jinakul.

People flock to Siriraj Hospital in Bangkok today (July 16) for a free Sinopharm vaccine dose, donated by the Chulabhorn Royal Academy. The deteriorating COVID-19 situation was cited by Syn Mun Kong Insurance in terminating its clients’ coronavirus insurance policies. Photo: Apichart Jinakul.

In a message on its Facebook page, the SET-listed insurance firm said COVID 2-1 insurance policies for all clients would be terminated 30 days after they receive a letter from the company officially notifying them of the change.

The company would return any insurance premium insurers paid in the 15 days after the policy being cancelled, but would not give them back the money they had paid before the decision to terminate the product, the announcement said.

The Syn Mun Kong announcement said the decision to cancel the insurance was due to the worsening COVID-19 situation in Thailand. The number of new infections continued to surge and put pressure on the public health system.

The crisis made it impossible for the company to forecast an end to the problem and the pandemic affected its risk management, the company said.

Customers rapidly aired their anger at the decision, both on the company’s Facebook page and other social media platforms, with the Syn Mun Kong hashtag in Thailand topping Twitter.

Many customers said they felt cheated by the company and had lost trust in the firm.

MGID

“How could you do that? Don’t expect people to buy other insurance from you from now,” one said.

“You are irresponsible and you should return all our money plus interest to us,” another said.

Syn Mun Kong is the first insurance company to stop selling COVID-19 insurance.

The Office of Insurance Commission was reportedly holding talks with the company after the shock announcement.

Syn Mun Kong shares plunged B1.75, or 4.70%, to B35.50 when the afternoon trading began.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Fascinated | 16 July 2021 - 19:28:09 

Cancelling policies and not refunding the money- typical shylock insurance company practice around the world. They love collecting premiums but hate paying out. It's all in the small print.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Optimism over Phuket recovery, COVID Visas, 30% domestic arrivals denied entry |:| Thailand News
Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success
COVID home-testing kits approved
30% of arrivals denied entry to Phuket on Day 1 of new requirements
Hundreds missing in Germany as floods batter Europe
Police bust Phuket Town drug dealer... again
Long-stay visas, EVs to help spur economy
COVID visa extensions open for two more months
Phuket marks another 11 local infections
Thai Red Cross plans 1m free Moderna vaccines
EU restricts travel from Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: AstraZeneca vaccine mess, Rawai bars as restaurants? Tighter checks begin |:| July 15
Stuck in Sandbox quarantine: A tourist offers a list of suggestions
Rawai bars encouraged to reopen as restaurants
Samui quietly reopens to vaccinated foreign travellers

 

Phuket community
Syn Mun Kong cancels COVID insurance

Cancelling policies and not refunding the money- typical shylock insurance company practice around t...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

Pass me some of what they are smoking! Delusional isn't even the beginning. A large number of th...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

It' a real success, TAT speaking about 100'000 tourists on 3 monts and now about 4000 arriv...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

Haha...40k baht per day per person - must have assumed every visitor stuck with covid and get hospit...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

The Chang ads on umbrellas are unsightly and tacky as it gets. I thought it was illegal to have lou...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

"Ms Nanthasiri noted that the first month of the Phuket Sandbox will generate about B190 millio...(Read More)

Phuket officials, tourism leaders talk up Sandbox success

"B40,000 per day per person", I guess she is trying to discourage foreigners from coming t...(Read More)

COVID visa extensions open for two more months

Thank you PN Editor. We'll go next week and see if 'Inspector Joe' is correct....(Read More)

COVID visa extensions open for two more months

UPDATE: 'Inspector Joe' at Phuket Immigration has confirmed that extensions to COVID visas a...(Read More)

30% of arrivals denied entry to Phuket on Day 1 of new requirements

Too late! For a few months ago the incompetent govt started dragging outsiders to Phuket due to the ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SAii Laguna Phuket
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
HeadStart International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Phuket Property

 