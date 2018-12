Start From: Friday 16 November 2018, 07:30PM to Friday 16 November 2018, 10:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Pavilions Phuket is proud to kick off its first Symphony of World Flavours with Chef Shinichi Maeda. a multi-award winning 2-star. 1-hat chef from An Dining Japan. Chef Shin will celebrate his unique style of modern Japanese cuisine. utilizing the freshest local organic produce for one night only at The Plantation Club. Food only priced at THB 3,500++. Traditional Japanese beverages paring THB 4,800++.