Swiss victim’s timeline to murder

BANGKOK: Tourist Police on Friday (Aug 6) revealed the timeline of the Swiss woman who loved Thailand but was found murdered at a waterfall in Phuket on Thursday afternoon, and the information included details of her last 1.4-kilometre lone, uphill walk.

tourismSafetydeathmurdercrime
By Bangkok Post

Friday 6 August 2021, 07:21PM

Security camera footage shows Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57, walking alone past Ao Yon beach at 11:33am on Tuesday, towards Ao Yon Waterfall, where her body was found. Image: Royal Thai Police

Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, 57,  deputy head of protocol of the Swiss Federal Assembly, arrived at Phuket airport on Singapore Airlines flight SQ726 at 10:34am on July 13, travelling on a Swiss passport. She had a tourist visa set to expire on Aug 26, reports the Bangkok Post.

She stayed at Dusit Laguna Hotel in Cherng Talay, Thalang, from July 13 to 27. She had reserved her room there via the Phuket Sandbox reopening project.

At the hotel she practised yoga every morning with hotel staff and slept at the hotel every night.

On July 25 she went to Bangkok Hospital Phuket in a limousine of AIG Co, which provided the service at the hotel.

On July 27 she checked out from the hotel and left in a Phuket-registered taxi called via the 12GO website, heading for Ao Nang in Krabi. She was alone. The chauffeur was identified as Hathairat Promchan.

She passed the Phuket Check Point at Tha Chatchai at 11:05am on July 27.

At 1:36pm she checked in at Vacation Village Phra Nang Inn in Ao Nang, Krab. She stayed there until July 31. On July 30 she chartered a van arranged by the hotel to visit downtown Krabi that afternoon. The van driver was identified only as Bang Bao.

On July 31 the woman checked out of the hotel and travelled by the same taxi she had used in Phuket on July 27. The driver this time was Prasat Promkamnerd and he brought her back to Phuket.

She checked in at The Mooring Resort Hotel in Wichit, Phuket. From July 31 to Aug 3, she stayed at the hotel and relaxed on its beach.

According to security camera footage, on Tuesday (Aug 3) she walked out of the hotel about 11:25am to Ao Yon Beach. At 11:48am she walked alone on the Ao Yon-Khao Khat Rd towards Ao Yon Waterfall. She wore shorts, a white shirt and dark shoes, tied a long-sleeved shirt around her waist and carried a dark rucksack.

She walked 18 minutes, covering 1.4 kilometres from The Mooring Resort to Ao Yon Waterfall. She was later found dead in the stream at the waterfall at about 1:30pm on Thursday (Aug 5).

The management of Dusit Laguna Hotel said she was a generous guest and told them that she loved Thailand and Thai people. 

