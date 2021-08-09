The Phuket News
Swiss tourist killer moved to Phuket Prison

PHUKET: Teerawat Thothip, the man facing murder and robbery causing death charges for the killing of 57-year-old Phuket Sandbox tourist Nicole Sauvain-Weisskopf, was moved to Phuket Prison late this afternoon (Aug 9) after the Phuket Provincial Court approved his further detention while police continue their investigation.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 9 August 2021, 08:54PM

The standard police patrol pickup used to transport Teerawat to Phuket Prison today (Aug 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The standard police patrol pickup used to transport Teerawat to Phuket Prison today (Aug 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Teerawat at Wichit Police Station this morning (Aug 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Teerawat at Wichit Police Station this morning (Aug 9). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The police prisoner transport vehicle used as a decoy this afternoon. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The police prisoner transport vehicle used as a decoy this afternoon. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The police prisoner transport vehicle used as a decoy this afternoon. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The police prisoner transport vehicle used as a decoy this afternoon. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Teerawat, a 27-year-old resident of Pa Khlok on Phuket’s east coast, during a press conference broadcast live nationwide yesterday confessed to choking Ms Sauvain-Weisskopf unconscious in order to rob her, but denied intention to kill her and denied any attempt to rape her.

When Ms  Sauvain-Weisskopf’s body was discovered last Thursday (Aug 5), it was found face down in a stream near the Ao Yon Waterfall, on Phuket’s east coast. Her body was naked from the waist down and covered with a dark tarpaulin weighed down by rocks. Her denim shorts, Nike trainers and small backpack were found amid the undergrowth nearby.

Teerawat this morning was questioned further at Wichit Police Station, where he was being held before being transferred later today.

Present for the questioning were Maj Gen Saksira Phuak-am, Deputy Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 8, currently serving as the Acting Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police, as well as Forensic Medicine investigators from Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Teerawat’s wife, not named by police, along with a female friend came to the police to bring food and to visit Teerawat for a short while before leaving. She returned later with a coffee and the clothes Teerawat wore on the day that Ms Sauvain-Weisskopf was killed.

This afternoon via video conference the Phuket court approved extending Teerawat’s detention and arrangements were made to have him transported to Phuket Provincial Prison.

At 5pm a secure prisoner transport vehicle arrived, but it was just a decoy to distract reporters from the standard traffic patrol pickup truck that was used to transport Teerawat to the prison.

Officers at wichit Police Station today confirmed that so far the charges against Teerawat are murder and robbery causing death. They are still waiting for forensic test results from Bangkok to determine whether any other charges will be pressed.

