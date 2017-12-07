The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Swiss tourist fined in Phuket for encroaching a National Park protected zone

PHUKET: A Swiss tourist was fined yesterday (Dec 6) for encroaching on a National Park protected zone after he drove a jet-ski from Naka Island to Ao Phang Nga National Park.

crime, environment, natural-resources, pollution, tourism, transport, marine,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 7 December 2017, 01:03PM

The two tourists had driven the jet-ski from Naka Island to Hong Island at some point encroaching on a protected zone. Photo: Ao Phang Nga National Park
The two tourists had driven the jet-ski from Naka Island to Hong Island at some point encroaching on a protected zone. Photo: Ao Phang Nga National Park

An official from Ao Phang Nga National Park, who declined to be named, said, “We saw that the tourist was driving a jet-ski in a protected area close to Hong Island off Phang Nga National Park at 4:20pm yesterday so we had to call him and ask him to stop.

“There were two men on the jet-ski, both from Switzerland, but the driver was Sandre Diener, 45. He drove the jet-ski from Naka Island to Hong Island, which is about 10 kilometres,” the official said.

“They appeared not to know that they had done something wrong, so we explained to them that this area is a protected under the National Park Conservation Act.

“Jet-skis and other personal watercraft are banned from the area. Only those who have been given permission by the National Park Office can bring watercraft into the area.

The NAKA Island

“Diener was fined B1,000 and given information about the law for this area. I also warned the jet-ski owner, who runs a rental shop, about the tourist’s behaviour.

“I also told the owner to show tourists a map prior to him renting out jet-skis so this problem does not happen again.”

The official added, “Please be reminded not to drive jet-skis or watercraft in National Park zones. Rental shops should be obligated to warn tourists about situations such as this.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Jor12 | 11 December 2017 - 20:10:24

Absolute rubbish. It's a basic tenet of the law of any country, that ignorance of the law is no excuse. So, "if you do the crime, you do the time."

The Phuket News

Pauly44 | 11 December 2017 - 15:17:51

It's not justified if they weren't made aware, the operator should have copped the blame, tourists are seen as easy target cash cows, if you're blissfully unaware of how it works in Thailand, that is your problem.

The Phuket News

Mika | 11 December 2017 - 12:32:54

So much blablabla about a justified fine.The Swiss did wrong,knowingly or not.And probably he forgot about the incident already and moved on enjoying his holiday.No need of making an affair of state or an international scandal out of it.Wondering why expats here are always more concerned about tourists,than tourists themselves.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 10 December 2017 - 16:08:39

Double standards? One for thai, one for foreigners.
Does it make sense to say: "when thai ignore thai laws it doesn't mean foreigners can do the same"?
Fact is that when foreigners rent a motorbike they most of the time not get handed out a helmet, unless they ask for it.
And if someone knows that hefty fines abroad on not wearing helmets works, than it is time Thailand also introduce hefty fines.
There is really something to improve in thai fine system.
When a foreigner not wear helmet, a 500 thb fine.
When a thai in BKK carry a bomb in public on his way to place it with purpose to let it explode , also a 500 thb fine ( reduced from 1000 thb,  Bangkok Post)

The Phuket News

Kurt | 09 December 2017 - 13:23:38

Astonishing to read about the just a warning only for the thai Phuket restaurant owners who had protected Marine Life on their MENUES and violated seriously thai marine laws.
( yesterday article in PN)
A violation we may see as serious seen the  fact that the thai law punish that with max B100,000, 1 year in jail or both.

So here we see:
-- Swiss guys on a water sky, not knowing they violated any law got fined.
-- The rental company who failed to inform the Swiss water ski tourists about forbidden areas only gets a warning.
( I doubt or these fine giving officials really went to that rental shop to give a warning. Just thai-thai, yes?)
-- And the thai restaurant owners only got a warning. 
Not even the same fine given as the Swiss jet skiers.

I see here discrimination.
Lady Justice is really blindfolded.

The Phuket News

Concernd | 08 December 2017 - 13:20:46

In such case fine Foreigners double then a Thai. It doesn’t mean if Thais ignore the rules and laws foreigners are also allowed to do so. For sample: seeing almost daily Foreigners  not warning a helmet in Thailand , the same Foreigners wouldn’t do so in their home countries because of the hefty fines they have to face.

The Phuket News

Mika | 07 December 2017 - 17:24:40

If the Swiss people are so well educated about environment,then why did they rent a jet ski at all? Jet ski's are known for to pollute the water and to disturb the environment.

The Phuket News

Kurt | 07 December 2017 - 14:15:04

Seen the photo taking scene there were 2 boats with 'officials'.
Let us not forget that Switzerland is one of these countries with the most strict well working environment laws in the world.
Swiss Schools educated people very good. There is a great deal of environment awareness, same like in Singapore.
Thailand has to keep up/do a lot to reach that Swiss level.
At least as I see it while just driving Phuket roads only.

A Swiss man of age 45 does not deliberately ignores the thai 'environment' laws.
He should go to Phuket Tourist court ( we still have that, yes?) or to the Phuket Ombudsman in Phuket Provincial Hall to fight this fining.
Justification: No fine for rental shop than sure no fine for the Swiss man.

The Phuket News

Nasa12 | 07 December 2017 - 13:44:39

Good :)

The Phuket News

Kurt | 07 December 2017 - 13:33:40

Why is the law not obliging the rental shops to inform tourists about the 'no go' areas?
Why the rental shop owner only got a warning? This is not fair.
If the tourist not know about this law, not informed by rental shop, than they should give the rental shop a fine, and the tourists a warning. 
Not the tourists who where not informed.
This 'fine thing' is wrong, anti tourism, and discriminating.

On the background of the photo I see thai tourist boats in the protected area. It looks like the purpose is not protecting the national park, but protecting the interest of the thai tourist boat owners.

The Phuket News
Matches 10 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.