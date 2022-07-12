Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

PHUKET: A Swiss sailor on a yacht diasbled by engine failure off Koh Yao Yai has declined assistance from a Royal Thai Navy patrol to be towed back to safe harbour.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 12 July 2022, 10:09AM

Navy patrol boat Tor 233 was informed of the sailing yacht adrift without engine power at midday yesterday (July 11) and arrived to find the yacht halfway between Koh Naka Yai and Koh Yao Yai, east of Phuket, at about 1:30pm.

Strong winds and the swell of 1-1.5 metres prevented the Navy boat from pulling alongside due to concerns of damaging the yacht, the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command reported.

On board the yacht was a Swiss national named by the Navy report only as “Mr Oliver”, and his daughter.

Mr Oliver confirmed that he had informed the VTS operations at Chalong Pier of the yacht’s condition. His engine had overheated and failed. Parts had been ordered and were due to arrive in the coming days, said the Navy report.

Mr Oliver declined to be towed to port.

After confirming that Mr Oliver had enough supplies and drinking water on board, Navy boat Tor 233 resumed its normal patrols at 2:15pm, the Navy report concluded.