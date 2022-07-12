Tengoku
Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

Swiss sailor adrift off Koh Yao Yai declines assistance

PHUKET: A Swiss sailor on a yacht diasbled by engine failure off Koh Yao Yai has declined assistance from a Royal Thai Navy patrol to be towed back to safe harbour.

marineSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 12 July 2022, 10:09AM

Photo: Thai-MECC 3

Photo: Thai-MECC 3

Photo: Thai-MECC 3

Photo: Thai-MECC 3

Photo: Thai-MECC 3

Photo: Thai-MECC 3

Photo: Thai-MECC 3

Photo: Thai-MECC 3

« »

Navy patrol boat Tor 233 was informed of the sailing yacht adrift without engine power at midday yesterday (July 11) and arrived to find the yacht halfway between Koh Naka Yai and Koh Yao Yai, east of Phuket, at about 1:30pm.

Strong winds and the swell of 1-1.5 metres prevented the Navy boat from pulling alongside due to concerns of damaging the yacht, the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command reported.

On board the yacht was a Swiss national named by the Navy report only as “Mr Oliver”, and his daughter.

Subscribe to The Phuket News

Mr Oliver confirmed that he had informed the VTS operations at Chalong Pier of the yacht’s condition. His engine had overheated and failed. Parts had been ordered and were due to arrive in the coming days, said the Navy report.

Mr Oliver declined to be towed to port.

After confirming that Mr Oliver had enough supplies and drinking water on board, Navy boat Tor 233 resumed its normal patrols at 2:15pm, the Navy report concluded.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Kyiv warns Russia will step up Donbas fight
Government official surrenders in abuse enquiry
Phuket marks 24 new COVID cases, one death
Turtle chokes to death on plastic, washes ashore Phuket beach
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tourist Police officer arrested over bribes as big boss wanted || July 11
Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days
China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’
Security in Thailand tightened after Abe’s assassination
Surat Thani halts all island ferries as storms pound region
Government to boost US ties
Patong lifeguards warn tourists of dangerous surf
Phuket Muslims celebrate Eid al-Adha
Seven nations removed from COVID-19 watchlist
Phuket marks 27 new COVID cases, no deaths
Tourists injured as overtaking pickup sideswipes taxi

 

Phuket community
China says SE Asia nations should avoid becoming ‘chess pieces’

More like "the pot calling the kettle black". An adage meaning don't let the US mani...(Read More)

Government to boost US ties

@fascinated you confuse china with the terror state usa as the greatest threat to the truly free wor...(Read More)

Government to boost US ties

ok diplamatic ties but never friendly ties with the terror state usa...(Read More)

Turtle chokes to death on plastic, washes ashore Phuket beach

Global problem - very sad as a diver I see first hand what we are doing to the environment education...(Read More)

Turtle chokes to death on plastic, washes ashore Phuket beach

trash from many farang too and not only trash from thailand...(Read More)

Patong lifeguards warn tourists of dangerous surf

red flaa only mean you should not swim and not swimming is vorbideen. as a good swimmer i don´t car...(Read More)

Religious holidays bring two alcohol ban days

Religious adherants have long inflicted their bizarre restrictive fantasies on the rest of us. Bes...(Read More)

Tourists injured as overtaking pickup sideswipes taxi

I see drivers passing on blind curves pretty much a dozen times whenever I venture out. And you kn...(Read More)

Security in Thailand tightened after Abe’s assassination

Judging by how unpopular the current bunch of clowns, (sorry, leaders), are maybe they should be con...(Read More)

Surat Thani halts all island ferries as storms pound region

Tragic but stupidity will always cause unnecessary injuries and deaths. Sadly the common sense gene ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
BDO Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Fastship Phuket
Thai Residential

 