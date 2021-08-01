The Phuket News
Swiss man found hanged at home in Pa Khlok

Swiss man found hanged at home in Pa Khlok

PHUKET: A 37-year-old Swiss man was found hanged at his home at a housing estate in Moo 1, Pa Khlok, yesterday (July 31).

suicidedeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 1 August 2021, 11:36AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Suchart Luecha of the Thalang Police was called to the house at about 3:30pm.

Officers along with rescue workers arrived to find the body of the man on the ground in the carport area in front of the home. A nylon rope was tied to a beam across the roof of the carport and a small wooden stool was placed below.

The man’s wife told police that she was in the house unaware of what her husband was doing. She later walked out of the house and found him hanging by the rope tied to the beam

“I brought his body down and shouted out for help, but it was too late,” she said.

The man, from Zurich, had suffered bouts of deep emotional distress previously in his home country, the wife said.

“He was staying with his father in Switzerland. He had tried to commit suicide, but his father and police were able to convince him to stop in time,” she said. 

“I never thought that he would try again,” she added. 

The man’s body was taken to Thalang Police Station for further examination.

Capt Suchart explained that police will investigate the incident and collect evidence from the scene to determine whether there was any foul play involved in the man’s death.

The Phuket News is withholding from identifying the man until it has been confirmed that his relatives abroad have been informed of his death.

If you or anyone you know is in dire need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-713-6791 (English), 02-713-6793 (Thai) or Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

