Swiss man dies on island day tour

PHUKET: A Swiss man was pronounced dead yesterday after he was pulled from the water during a day trip to Koh Phak Bia, just four kilometres from the world-famous Koh Hong, in Phang Nga Bay.

tourismdeathmarineSafety

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 January 2019, 07:18PM

Tourists look on as the medical team attempt to revive the Swiss man on the back at Nong Thale. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Officers from Than Bok Khorani National Park and the National Park Protection Unit at Koh Hong responded to call for assistance by the tour boat after the 53-year-old had reportedly “drowned”. The national park officers arrived with a medical team who provided CPR while rushing the man back to the mainland. The boat arrived at Ban Ko Kwang Beach Pier, in Nong Thale, at about 3pm, where an ambulance from Krabi Hospital was waiting to render assistance. The ambulance team sped the tourist to Krabi Hospital, but doctors there pronounced the man dead at 3:30pm. However, doctors have yet to confirm whether or not the man suffered any form of seizure while in the water. The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his next of kin have been notified.