Swiss man, 85, passes away on Phuket beach

Swiss man, 85, passes away on Phuket beach

PHUKET: An 85-year-old man walked out of his hotel at Mai Khao Beach yesterday afternoon, only for his body to be found soon after in shallow waters where the waves lapped against the shore some 500 metres from the resort where he was staying.

deathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 15 November 2019, 10:52AM

The body of 85-year-old Swiss national Paul Brunner was found in shallow waters where the waves lapped against the shore at Mai Khao Beach late yesterday afternoon (Nov 14). Photo: The Phuket News / file

The body of 85-year-old Swiss national Paul Brunner was found in shallow waters where the waves lapped against the shore at Mai Khao Beach late yesterday afternoon (Nov 14). Photo: The Phuket News / file

Lt Col Thada Sodarak of the Tha Chatchai Police was called to the scene, about halfway along Mai Khao Beach, at 5:30pm.

On the sand was the body of Swiss national Paul Brunner. Lt Col Thada noted that Mr Brunner was wearing black swimming trunks, and that were no wounds on his body.

Staff at the resort where Mr Brunner was staying explained to Lt Col Thada that Mr Brunner’s wife, named in her passport as wife Ms Erma Meier usage Alleyrat, 70, had at 3:30pm alerted staff that her husband was missing.

Laguna Golf Phuket

The resort staff checked CCTV at the resort, which confirmed Mr Brunner had walked out toward the beach.

A search was launched, leading to Mr Brunner’s body being found on the beach at about 5:30pm.

Lt Col Thada did not note any suspicious circumstances to Mr Brunner’s death, but did note in his report that Mr Brunner’s body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further examination.

