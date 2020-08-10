Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Swinging for a good cause at the Pepper’s Golf Day

Swinging for a good cause at the Pepper’s Golf Day

GOLF: Phuket’s golfing community came together in the name of good cause yesterday (Aug 9) as Pepper’s Sports Bar organised their popular bi-annual Golf Day at Laguna Golf Phuket course in Cherng Thalay.

Golf
By Ben Tirebuck

Monday 10 August 2020, 03:04PM

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Participants from yesterday’s (Aug 9) Pepper’s Bar Golf Day. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Olivia Ashman takes a shot on her way to being named young player of the day. Photo: Mark Ashman

Olivia Ashman takes a shot on her way to being named young player of the day. Photo: Mark Ashman

David Gilmour with his winner’s prizes. Photo: Pepper’s Sports Bar Facebook page.

David Gilmour with his winner’s prizes. Photo: Pepper’s Sports Bar Facebook page.

Nicholas Constaninou (right) from Lady Pie. Photo: Pepper’s Sports Bar Facebook page.

Nicholas Constaninou (right) from Lady Pie. Photo: Pepper’s Sports Bar Facebook page.

Shaun Going and Martin Platt. Photo: Pepper’s Sports Bar Facebook page.

Shaun Going and Martin Platt. Photo: Pepper’s Sports Bar Facebook page.

Olivia Ashman who won the best young player of the day award with her father Mark. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Olivia Ashman who won the best young player of the day award with her father Mark. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

« »

This particular event served very much as a charity fund-raiser where proceeds will be distributed to local families and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a campaign that Pepper’s has been directly supporting for many months now.

A total of 60 golfers took part in sunny conditions with refreshments being served throughout the course. Prizes were on offer and a fantastic day was had by all.

Special mention must go to Olivia Ashman who won the young player of the day award – clearly one to watch in future!

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

The organisers would like to thank all who took part and supported the cause and all that donated prizes. A special mention goes to Nicholas Constaninou from Lady Pie who kindly donated B10,000 and Martin Platt who donated eight free lessons at his golf academy via auction which was won by a B12,000 bid from local golf fan Shaun Going.

An additional B20,000 was raised on the day and all proceeds generated will be donated to assisting local communities with provision of food and essential supplies.

Even though the golf event is over the campaign to support never stops; people wanting to help support these efforts are welcome to donate and are advised to contact Pepper’s staff directly at the bar or connect via their Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

A new winner could emerge as Champions League enters ‘final eight’ stage
Morikawa takes first major at PGA Championship
Patama wins another term as BAT chief
Verstappen breaks Mercedes streak in F1 70th Anniversary Grand Prix
Johnson and Koepka set for another PGA final showdown
Selby ends Noppon’s run in cliffhanger
Bottas beats Hamilton as Hulk takes third
Guardiola targets ‘next step’ in Champions League after Man City dump out Real Madrid
Foreigners cry racism over race ban
Football Association of Thailand in trouble, ‘needs to borrow money’
Fulham return to Premier League promised land after play-off glory
Thai outsider seals ‘biggest win of my life’ in snooker snooker championship
Momentum with Hamilton after Silverstone domination
Injury, obesity, stress: eSports starts wising up to health problems
Team Thailand get easy Uber Cup path

 

Phuket community
Deputy AG who dropped ‘Boss’ charge a no-show at hearing

When a Deputy AG 'gives' a no show for a hearing, expressing his dis-respect for the Thai La...(Read More)

Selected Phuket restrictions eased in efforts to return to normality

Its just the dirty Farangs the are the problem...(Read More)

Rally rivals set to face off

There we go again. All these rally happenings, also in cities north of Bangkok, only can backfire on...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

Not always double pricing. When I used to have a work permit many times visiting national parks I wo...(Read More)

The worst is over, says TAT Deputy Governor

On July 6th, the TAT Vice Governor said,.."The worse is over".. We write now August 10th...(Read More)

Selected Phuket restrictions eased in efforts to return to normality

So who is going to enforce these laws? Not the incompetent RTP, They cannot enforce the helmet laws ...(Read More)

OAG targets Boss manslaughter charge

All noise is for the general public, spread over some time to die out. Remember the Victoria Secret ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

@ Galong, I not want to dim your optimism, but great chance the ticket boot man just has very elemen...(Read More)

Tipping point: Banks recalling loans pose long-term threat to Phuket’s tourism recovery

G-M of Patong Resort Hotel should be more worried about the new opening of 'Four Points by Shera...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The accidental racists

So, all we've got to do is carry a copy of the Thai Constitution (in Thai with Section 27 highli...(Read More)

 

Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
M Beach Club Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360

 