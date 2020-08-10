Swinging for a good cause at the Pepper’s Golf Day

GOLF: Phuket’s golfing community came together in the name of good cause yesterday (Aug 9) as Pepper’s Sports Bar organised their popular bi-annual Golf Day at Laguna Golf Phuket course in Cherng Thalay.

Golf

By Ben Tirebuck

Monday 10 August 2020, 03:04PM

Olivia Ashman who won the best young player of the day award with her father Mark. Photo: Pepper’s Bar Facebook page.

Olivia Ashman takes a shot on her way to being named young player of the day. Photo: Mark Ashman

This particular event served very much as a charity fund-raiser where proceeds will be distributed to local families and communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a campaign that Pepper’s has been directly supporting for many months now.

A total of 60 golfers took part in sunny conditions with refreshments being served throughout the course. Prizes were on offer and a fantastic day was had by all.

Special mention must go to Olivia Ashman who won the young player of the day award – clearly one to watch in future!

The organisers would like to thank all who took part and supported the cause and all that donated prizes. A special mention goes to Nicholas Constaninou from Lady Pie who kindly donated B10,000 and Martin Platt who donated eight free lessons at his golf academy via auction which was won by a B12,000 bid from local golf fan Shaun Going.

An additional B20,000 was raised on the day and all proceeds generated will be donated to assisting local communities with provision of food and essential supplies.

Even though the golf event is over the campaign to support never stops; people wanting to help support these efforts are welcome to donate and are advised to contact Pepper’s staff directly at the bar or connect via their Facebook page.