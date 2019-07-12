Swing for Good at the inaugural Children First Charity Event

GOLF: Celebrating Banyan Tree Group’s 25th anniversary in September 2019, Asia’s premier destination resort Laguna Phuket, in collaboration with the awardwinning Laguna Golf Phuket, will host an inaugural Children First Charity Event (CFCE) on Saturday, Sept 21 at Phuket’s favourite Laguna Golf Phuket.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 14 July 2019, 12:30PM

The charity event will comprise a fun golf tournament, charity dinner and live entertainment in support of Children First Fund on Saturday, September 21. Photo supplied.

Aimed at raising funds to support underprivileged children in Phuket, CFCE is a charity journey from day into night under the theme “Swing for Good” where you get to enjoy a fun golf tournament throughout the day. As the sun sets, sit back and unwind in a unique “Battle of the Chefs” charity dinner gourmet experience, complete with delicious food, free-flow beverages and live entertainment – all to support children in Phuket.

Being staged at the award-winning golf course, Laguna Golf Phuket, the tournament provides golfers opportunities to generate the donation through fun-filled games with on-course food and beverages from Phuket’s leading dining establishments. Activities such as “Beat the Pro” and “Bunker Charity” are set on course to accelerate the funds in more fun and challenging ways.

After the day’s play, the night will still be young and there will still be a lot more enjoyment to be explored. Forget the traditional evening gala dinner and be thrilled with the live cooking contest of the chefs from top-class restaurants around Laguna resorts.

The event aims to raise funds for Children First Fund (CFF) in support of seven orphanages in Phuket, housing more than 400 orphans and underprivileged children. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Banyan Tree Group is the event’s founding sponsor providing spectacular prizes and auction items.

Register your interest now to join this unique charity event and help raise big bucks for Children First Fund. Golf tournament entries are limited to 25 teams of four players. Charity dinner-only option is available. Spaces are limited. Proceeds go towards Children First Fund, a Laguna Phuket initiative providing monthly sustenance to seven orphanages in Phuket.

For more information, please visit https://www.lagunagolfphuket.com/children-first-charity-event-25th-anniversarybanyan-tree-group/

Or contact golf@lagunaphuket.com