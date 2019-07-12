THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Swing for Good at the inaugural Children First Charity Event

Swing for Good at the inaugural Children First Charity Event

GOLF: Celebrating Banyan Tree Group’s 25th anniversary in September 2019, Asia’s premier destination resort Laguna Phuket, in collaboration with the awardwinning Laguna Golf Phuket, will host an inaugural Children First Charity Event (CFCE) on Saturday, Sept 21 at Phuket’s favourite Laguna Golf Phuket.

Golf
By The Phuket News

Sunday 14 July 2019, 12:30PM

The charity event will comprise a fun golf tournament, charity dinner and live entertainment in support of Children First Fund on Saturday, September 21. Photo supplied.

The charity event will comprise a fun golf tournament, charity dinner and live entertainment in support of Children First Fund on Saturday, September 21. Photo supplied.

The charity event will comprise a fun golf tournament, charity dinner and live entertainment in support of Children First Fund on Saturday, September 21. Photo supplied.

The charity event will comprise a fun golf tournament, charity dinner and live entertainment in support of Children First Fund on Saturday, September 21. Photo supplied.

The charity event will comprise a fun golf tournament, charity dinner and live entertainment in support of Children First Fund on Saturday, September 21. Photo supplied.

The charity event will comprise a fun golf tournament, charity dinner and live entertainment in support of Children First Fund on Saturday, September 21. Photo supplied.

« »

Aimed at raising funds to support underprivileged children in Phuket, CFCE is a charity journey from day into night under the theme “Swing for Good” where you get to enjoy a fun golf tournament throughout the day. As the sun sets, sit back and unwind in a unique “Battle of the Chefs” charity dinner gourmet experience, complete with delicious food, free-flow beverages and live entertainment – all to support children in Phuket.

Being staged at the award-winning golf course, Laguna Golf Phuket, the tournament provides golfers opportunities to generate the donation through fun-filled games with on-course food and beverages from Phuket’s leading dining establishments. Activities such as “Beat the Pro” and “Bunker Charity” are set on course to accelerate the funds in more fun and challenging ways.

After the day’s play, the night will still be young and there will still be a lot more enjoyment to be explored. Forget the traditional evening gala dinner and be thrilled with the live cooking contest of the chefs from top-class restaurants around Laguna resorts.

The event aims to raise funds for Children First Fund (CFF) in support of seven orphanages in Phuket, housing more than 400 orphans and underprivileged children. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, Banyan Tree Group is the event’s founding sponsor providing spectacular prizes and auction items.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Register your interest now to join this unique charity event and help raise big bucks for Children First Fund. Golf tournament entries are limited to 25 teams of four players. Charity dinner-only option is available. Spaces are limited. Proceeds go towards Children First Fund, a Laguna Phuket initiative providing monthly sustenance to seven orphanages in Phuket.

For more information, please visit https://www.lagunagolfphuket.com/children-first-charity-event-25th-anniversarybanyan-tree-group/

Or contact golf@lagunaphuket.com

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Left:
# Characters
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Strong winds greet sailors on first day of MSR
Bottas beats Hamilton to pole, breaks British hearts
French angler and Malaysian team win big in Phang Nga
Bottas best in British practice
England thump Australia to reach first World Cup final in 27 years
Federer, Nadal set-up Wimbledon blockbuster, Djokovic faces Bautista Agut
Hamilton in British box seat at Silverstone
Federer, Djokovic, Nadal untroubled at Wimbledon as Monday proves not so manic
US rejoices after women’s football World Cup win
Disabled Sailing Thailand calls for support to set up para sailing in Phuket
Assumption Utd win the National Youth Champions League in Phuket
Lampard makes sentimental return to Chelsea as manager
Premier League considers takeover of English Women’s Super League
England out of World Cup after penalty miss and red card
Teenager Gauff stuns idol Venus Williams at Wimbledon

 

Phuket community
Running Empty: Water officials to splash B277mn on private sources as reservoirs fail to fill

I asked the question many times...if all areas were supplied with water before the blue barge and pu...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

We can see the primary concern of Maann is to deflect well deserved criticism. The lifeguard situati...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

“If I didn’t have lifeguards [at Surin Beach] as soon as possible, I would become the focus of b...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

Why must it be framed authorities are remiss in hiring enough guards? The real travesty is how do th...(Read More)

Surin Beach lifeguards coming next week, says MaAnn

good news...(Read More)

Phuket Airport underpass on target for October opening

Any guesses as to where the next underpass will be constructed? Seems they like using them to mess u...(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

I've had much worse food poisoning in Australia than I ever have in Asia. Fed up with clowns bla...(Read More)

ANY SHIPMENT… ANY WHERE

I am looking for a good insurance in order to transport my car via a ferry from Singapore to Turkey....(Read More)

Australian couple say pad Thai in Phuket made them ‘zombies’

Really, are you kidding me, you are both a special kind of stupid.. !!!...(Read More)

Hong Kong tourist drowns at Phuket Beach

The rescuer Amnad Chuasaman should have been recognized as a hero by Mr Prayuth, instead of an absu...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Save Now Stay Later
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 