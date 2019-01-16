THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Swedish tourist rescued at Patong Beach

PHUKET: A 76-year-old Swedish tourist is recovering in hospital after being pulled from the water at Patong Beach unconscious yesterday afternoon (Jan 15).

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 January 2019, 02:04PM

The Swedish tourist, Sven Goran Berlin, is brought ashore at Patong Beach yesterday (Jan 15). Photo: Romklao Chooklin

The tourist, Sven Goran Berlin, was recovered from the water by lifeguards at 1:15pm, Somprasong Saengchard, the chief lifeguard for Patong Beach, told The Phuket News.

“He was not moving and did not respond to shouts from his friend, so his friend called out for help,” Mr Somprasong said.

“The first lifeguard to respond jumped onto a paddleboard and started heading out to him, but another lifeguard got a jet-ski and brought him back to the beach,” he added.

The lifeguards provided resuscitation first aid on the sand until Mr Berlin regained consciousness, then an ambulance arrived and rushed Mr Berlin to Patong Hospital, Mr Somprasong explained.

Patong Police confirmed in their report that Mr Berlin is now recovering at Patong Hospital.

They attributed Mr Berlin’s age as the reason for the incident

 

 

