The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Swedish tourist among injured in Phang Nga minivan crash

PHUKET: Three people were injured this morning when a minivan collided with 10-wheeled truck and a power pole in Phang Nga.

accidents, crime, health, police, transport,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 21 March 2018, 12:07PM

Lt Col Suttipong Todsong of the Khok Khoi Police was notified of an accident at Baan Ton Sae Moo 8, Petchkasem Rd southbound in Takua Thung near the entrance to 360º Andaman Viewpoint at 5:10am today (Mar 21).

Kusoldarm rescue workers and Loma (Phang Nga) rescue workers arrived at the scene to find a 10-wheeled Songkhla-registered truck with its rear-end damaged.

A Phuket-registered minivan emblazoned with "Chaweewan Prueksakitwas found 100 metres away from the truck with its front end severely smashed.

A power pole was lying on the ground in front of the damaged minivan.

Inside the minivan were three injured persons named by police as Linda Malin Christin Ivansson, 44, from Sweden, who had sustained medium injuries.; the minivan driver, Attanai Srijan, 25, from Songkhla; and tour guide Boworn Kornsombat, 29, from Narathiwat, who was stuck in the minivan.

Both Mr Attanai and Mr Boworn had sustained only minor injuries.

World Cup League @ BISP

However, additional Kusoldharm rescue workers were called to the scene to free Mr Boworn from the wreckage using hydraulic cutters.

All injured parties were taken to Takua Thung Hospital. Ms Ivansson and Mr Boworn were later transferred to Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

The truck driver, Jaran Noonrod, 58, from Songkhla, told The Phuket News from the scene, “I was driving from Surat Thani to Phuket to deliver drinks to a store. When I was driving on the left lane, I heard a noise from the back of the truck. I stopped the truck on the side of the road and found the minivan had hit the back of the truck. Then I called for help."

Col Suttipong said, “There were nine people in the minivan, seven of them were Swedish tourists and two of them were the driver and a tour guide. They were heading from Phang Nga to Phuket International Airport.

“The minivan hit the back of the truck and then hit the power pole.

“We are continuing our investigation to identify the cause of the accident. Six of the tourists have already been taken to the airport by a tour company,” he said.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

malczx7r | 22 March 2018 - 13:39:35

Will you ever see a policeman doing anything unless it's "benefiting" them!

The Phuket News

fedepar | 22 March 2018 - 07:04:48

The speed of the van is tesified by the pictures.
Will I ever see a policeman in Phuket stopping a car, truck or bike for dangerous speed ?

The Phuket News

Kurt | 21 March 2018 - 14:20:51

So dumb. Fact, first hitting the rear of a truck ( why?), than hitting a power pole that went down the ground.
That + photo's prove 'criminal speeding', risking passengers lives.
Again , 3rd time now I say:  Speed limiters, at 70 kmh.
Was the Van driver tested on eye sight (!), alcohol and drugs. Oh, and on fatigue ( how many hours continue working that moment?)

The Phuket News

malczx7r | 21 March 2018 - 12:59:26

Different day, same story!

The Phuket News
Matches 4 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

This was (WAS!) a clothes shop, there are many more, souvenir shops, shoe shops, Optical shops, etc, etc, were a fridge/freezer not needs to work unat...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

There appears to be a few racist commentators on this forum expressing resentment towards western society, these commentators appear to be living in d...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

What? They did not mention Berlin? Unbelievable! If the "Führer"finds out about this,we may expect a harsh reaction.Thanks to "Mücke&...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

"Close Shop?Shut down the main electric.." Great idea! Works very well with shops were they keep food in a fridge/freezer! A real genius!...(Read More)

Phuket police begin probe into cars scratched at airport

Investigation is going well- we have finger pointing already!...(Read More)

Phuket Gov gives financial compensation to Songkran road death victim’s family

“extra lame effort by bumbling officials“.... demonstrating once again that the commentary has everything to do with neo-colonialism. And for tho...(Read More)

Van ploughs into Toronto crowd, killing nine

Vehicle attacks have been carried out to deadly effect by extremists in a number of capitals and major cities, including London, Paris, New York and N...(Read More)

Protesters ready for ‘war’ over Doi Suthep

To many already millions posted in the buldings to tear them down. Complete the buildings and punish all involved in initially letting this project be...(Read More)

Phuket shopping mall clothes shop gutted by fire

We al see many times the unprofessional electric wiring in shops and outside here on Phuket. Much of the time the pre conclusion of fire brigade is:...(Read More)

Attempted murder rap for Facebook streamer

A real mentally retarded dangerous fraudulous loser. Society should be protected against him for the rest of his natural life. Lady was beaten 6x in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.