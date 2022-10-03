Swedish man pulled from crashed car before flames engulf MG

PHUKET: A 46-year-old Swedish man was helped out of his crashed MG sedan just in time before the car became engulfed in flames in Cherng Talay yesterday afternoon (Oct 2).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 3 October 2022, 09:47AM

Police were called to the scene, at the entrance to Pasak Soi 1, at about 3:30pm.

Officers arrived to find a silver MG5 slammed into a signpost. The car was already ablaze.

The driver, Christoffer Mattias Hans Ottosson, 46, had already been helped out of the car by local resident Phan Faikaew, 53, who witnessed the incident.

Mr Ottosson had reportedly suffered a broken right arm and minor injuries in the accident. He had already been taken to Thalang Hospital for treatment.

Mr Phan told police that the car was travelling towards Baan Don when it struck two other smaller signs posted alongside the road before slamming into the larger, more steadfast, signpost for a local resort.

The fire started underneath the car, Mr Phan said.

Unable to quickly find a fire extinguisher, he decided to help Mr Ottosson out of the car as quickly as he could.

Traffic along the road was closed while firefighters took 20 minutes to extinguish the flames.

Lt Col Worawut Sensob, Deputy Inspector General of the Cherng Talay Police, said officers were continuing their investigation into the accident.