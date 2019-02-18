PHUKET: A 57-year-old Swedish man is under observation at the mental health division at Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town after he was caught running in front of oncoming traffic on Thepkrasattri Rd early yesterday morning (Feb 17).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 February 2019, 01:57PM

Police and rescue workers brought the man safely into protective custody. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Thepkrasattri Rd was closed to traffic while police and rescue workers brought the man protective safely into custody. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were alerted to the man’s actions and closed Thepkrasattri Rd to all traffic at 2:30am.

About 10 police officers, with assistance from Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers, took about 20 minutes to bring the man safely into protective custody.

Luckily, motorists had managed to avoid colliding into the man as he ran across the traffic about 500 metres north the Saladaeng Intersection (see map below.)

Col Thirawat Leamsuwan of the Thalang Police confirmed that the man had not suffered any physical injury in the incident.

“He was taken to Thalang Hospital and then transferred to Vachira Hospital,” he said.

Dr Chalermpong Sukonphonphol, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital, told The Phuket News, “The man appears to have some form of mental disorder, which we are currently providing treatment for.”

Dr Chalermpong pointed out that the Swedish man’s permit to stay expired yesterday.

“Staff at the hospital are coordinating with the relevant agencies and the Swedish consular representatives to take care of this matter,” he said.

Meanwhile, the man remains in care at the hospital, Dr Chalermpong added.

“His condition has improved, but we are keeping him under observation for now,” he said.