Sweden bans China’s Huawei, ZTE from 5G network

WORLD: Sweden has banned Chinese telecoms groups Huawei and ZTE from its 5G network for security reasons, the Swedish telecoms regulator said today (Oct 20).

Chinesetechnology
By AFP

Tuesday 20 October 2020, 04:43PM

Huawei and ZTE will also have to remove any existing installations by January 1, 2025. Photo: AFP.

The ban is in line with new legislation that entered into force in January 2020, following an examination by the Swedish armed forces and security service “to ensure that the use of radio equipment in these bands does not cause harm to Sweden’s security,” the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority said in a statement.

Huawei, the world number two in mobile phones and a market leader for next generation 5G equipment, and ZTE will also have to remove any existing installations by January 1, 2025.

The United States alleges Chinese firms are used to spy for Beijing – allegations which China denies – and has piled pressure on allies to cut Huawei from their internet infrastructure.

Britain in July banned mobile providers from using equipment made by Huawei in their new 5G networks, and gave companies in the UK until 2027 to remove Huawei equipment.

France has also placed heavy restrictions on the use of equipment by Huawei.

Today’s ban came as PTS announced it had approved four applications for Sweden’s 5G spectrum auctions planned to start on November 10.

The four companies, all Swedish, are Hi3G Access, Net4Mobility, Telia Sweden and Teracom.

