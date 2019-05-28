PHUKET: A Swedish woman who lost her boyfriend in a freak accident at their Phuket home has expressed her gratitude to Phuket Immigration Police and Tourist Police for their support and assistance in handling the repatriation.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 28 May 2019, 04:44PM

Satu Hanhijoki thanks officials for their assistance with the repatriation of her late boyfriend, Jarno André. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Satu Hanhijoki (right) thanks immigration officials including Phuket Immigration Police Chief Col Kathathorn Kumthieng (left) for their assistance with the repatriation of her late boyfriend, Jarno André. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Jarno André, 54, went into a coma after he slipped and fell on the bathroom floor at his home on Wednesday, May 15.

He was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital and placed on an ICU but died the following day. It is believed that he suffered internal organ damage as a result of the fall.

As Mr André and his girlfriend, Satu Hanhijoki were not married, the repatriation process became difficult for Ms Hanhijoki to deal with. Complications arose causing the Swede more distress, which led her to write about her struggles on Facebook.

The post caught the attention of immigration officers and found its way to the very top as National Immigration Police Chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang ordered the Phuket Immigration Office to cooperate with Phuket Tourist Police and the Swedish Consulate in Phuket to assist Ms Hanhijoki with the matter.

Phuket Immigration Police Chief Col Kathathorn Kumthieng told The Phuket News today, “Ms Hanhijoki told me that she was having problems with the repatriation process so we worked with the Swedish Consulate in Phuket and made contact with Mr André’s mother in Sweden who is providing documentation to authorise Ms Hanhijoki to handle the matter.”

Maj Tosapon Kitilap of the Phuket Immigration Office told The Phuket News that the consulate is working closely with Ms Hanhijoki and immigration officials are assisting.

Ms Hanhijoki subsequently took to Facebook to express her gratitude for the assistance she received from Thai officials.

“Thank you to all police officers, tourist police and immigration for the absolutely wonderful help I got from all of you,” she wrote.