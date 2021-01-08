BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Swede escapes serious injury in high-speed collision on bypass road

Swede escapes serious injury in high-speed collision on bypass road

PHUKET: A Swedish man escaped serious injury when his car was struck by an Isuzu MU-X SUV travelling at high speed on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7), ramming the Swedish man’s car into a truck parked by the side of the road.

accidentsSafetypolice
By The Phuket News

Friday 8 January 2021, 02:13PM

The high-speed accident occurred on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The high-speed accident occurred on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The high-speed accident occurred on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The high-speed accident occurred on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The high-speed accident occurred on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The high-speed accident occurred on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The high-speed accident occurred on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The high-speed accident occurred on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The high-speed accident occurred on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The high-speed accident occurred on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Capt Wirote Pornprapreuk, the Phuket City Police officer assigned to investigate the accident, has consistently not answered calls and not replied to any queries from The Phuket News.

However, Capt Panthong Ponsongkram also of the Phuket City Police was willing to share details of the accident he is aware of.

Capt Panthong confirmed that five people travelling in three vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred near U-turn in front of the Premium Outlet store at about 11:20am.

Capt Panthong said he had no details of how the accident occurred, but Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers at the scene told The Phuket News that the Isuzu MU-X was travelling in the middle lane when the white Toyota Vios being driven by the Swedish man pulled in front of the MU-X.

The driver of the MU-X was unable to avoid hitting the Vios at high speed. The collision saw the Vios slammed into a 22-wheeled truck parked by the side of the road.

After the collision with the Vios, the MU-X swerved into the right-hand lane, where a black Toyota Yaris also travelling at speed struck the MU-X from behind.

Rescue workers reported they needed to use hydraulic equipment to free the Swedish man from the wreck, which had suffered extensive damage to its left side where it was jammed into the parked truck.

The Swedish man suffered a wound on his right arm and was taken to hospital, rescue workers confirmed.

CMI - Thailand

“No one died but all five people were taken to hospital. Only one Thai man, who was driving one of the vehicles, is still in hospital recovering,” Capt Panthong said.

The Swedish man, who he named as Stig Goran Johnsson, did not suffer any serious injuries, he added.

“Chaiwat Pinkeaw, the driver of the white Isuzu MU-X, suffered only minor injuries,” Capt Panthong added.

“His two passengers, Ms Napassorn Buasawat, 32, and a 5-year-old girl, also both suffered only minor injuries,” he said.

“Sarawut Srirat, the driver of the black Toyota Yaris, was taken to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj. He is still recovering in hospital,” Capt Panthong said, adding that he did not know the extent of Mr Sarawut’s injuries.

“No people have been charged for the accident yet. We are still investigating what happened and the cause of the accident,” Capt Panthong concluded.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thai AirAsia Latest virus outbreak ‘destroyed’ us
COVID travel permit ‘impractical’
Phuket hotels start closing again
Boeing to pay $2.5 bn to settle US fraud charges after MAX crashes
High season lost, operators ask for 50% salary subsidies
Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public
Indonesia frees cleric linked to Bali bombing
Thousands evacuate flood-hit deep South
Government u-turns on Mor Chana
Phuket under face mask order, B20k fine
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Quarantine for all domestic arrivals to Phuket! Deputy PM: Gambling dens DO exist? || January 7
Teenager arrested for stealing Patong temple donation boxes
Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years
Gambling dens do exist, says Deputy PM Prawit
Phuket officials defend school closures, closing businesses would be too damaging

 

Phuket community
Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public

Give it a rest! The authorities do NOT have the CAPACITY or DESIRE to enforce this unless they see &...(Read More)

Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years

@ Andy, You are right, the long time ago asian (you and I only know that from history books )countri...(Read More)

COVID travel permit ‘impractical’

Hahaha, Mhh, Looks like the Thai experience now something like foreigners do experience when they vi...(Read More)

Phuket under face mask order, B20k fine

local people likes to smoke while waiting red light. I hate this activity so much. Could any cop fin...(Read More)

Government u-turns on Mor Chana

Took an hour and 6 hang ups but found out the registration website is misspelled as Phuget gophuget....(Read More)

Phuket under face mask order, B20k fine

Masks work. I'm not counting too much on the Chinese vaccines with emerging variants, esp us wes...(Read More)

Government u-turns on Mor Chana

What is the update on a possible Phuket lockdown? I'm having to go on a border run for Customs a...(Read More)

Government u-turns on Mor Chana

My problem is a crappy phone with no memory. I don't buy anything until it breaks. Foreigners al...(Read More)

Chinese investment into Thailand poised to rise over next few years

@Sandbar, You're right, But like the Chinese, the Thai despise western values. They meet the C...(Read More)

Phuket officials clarify rules on wearing face mask while eating, exercising in public

If I see one more person touching, smelling and then PUTTING back a grape in he grocery store..compl...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Outrigger Laguna Phuket
Dewa Phuket Resort
Phuket Property
https://sgssecurity.com/
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Thanyapura
Benihana Phuket
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Art-Tec Design
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Holiday Inn Phuket Special offers
K9 Point
Dan About Thailand

 