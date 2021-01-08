Swede escapes serious injury in high-speed collision on bypass road

PHUKET: A Swedish man escaped serious injury when his car was struck by an Isuzu MU-X SUV travelling at high speed on the bypass road yesterday (Jan 7), ramming the Swedish man’s car into a truck parked by the side of the road.

accidentsSafetypolice

By The Phuket News

Friday 8 January 2021, 02:13PM

Capt Wirote Pornprapreuk, the Phuket City Police officer assigned to investigate the accident, has consistently not answered calls and not replied to any queries from The Phuket News.

However, Capt Panthong Ponsongkram also of the Phuket City Police was willing to share details of the accident he is aware of.

Capt Panthong confirmed that five people travelling in three vehicles were involved in the accident, which occurred near U-turn in front of the Premium Outlet store at about 11:20am.

Capt Panthong said he had no details of how the accident occurred, but Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers at the scene told The Phuket News that the Isuzu MU-X was travelling in the middle lane when the white Toyota Vios being driven by the Swedish man pulled in front of the MU-X.

The driver of the MU-X was unable to avoid hitting the Vios at high speed. The collision saw the Vios slammed into a 22-wheeled truck parked by the side of the road.

After the collision with the Vios, the MU-X swerved into the right-hand lane, where a black Toyota Yaris also travelling at speed struck the MU-X from behind.

Rescue workers reported they needed to use hydraulic equipment to free the Swedish man from the wreck, which had suffered extensive damage to its left side where it was jammed into the parked truck.

The Swedish man suffered a wound on his right arm and was taken to hospital, rescue workers confirmed.

“No one died but all five people were taken to hospital. Only one Thai man, who was driving one of the vehicles, is still in hospital recovering,” Capt Panthong said.

The Swedish man, who he named as Stig Goran Johnsson, did not suffer any serious injuries, he added.

“Chaiwat Pinkeaw, the driver of the white Isuzu MU-X, suffered only minor injuries,” Capt Panthong added.

“His two passengers, Ms Napassorn Buasawat, 32, and a 5-year-old girl, also both suffered only minor injuries,” he said.

“Sarawut Srirat, the driver of the black Toyota Yaris, was taken to Bangkok Hospital Siriroj. He is still recovering in hospital,” Capt Panthong said, adding that he did not know the extent of Mr Sarawut’s injuries.

“No people have been charged for the accident yet. We are still investigating what happened and the cause of the accident,” Capt Panthong concluded.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub