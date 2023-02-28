Swede arrested in Phuket, faces deportation for narcotics production

PHUKET: A 34-year-old Swedish man has been arrested by Immigration officers in Phuket and is facing deportation for collaborating in the production of narcotics.

immigrationdrugscrime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 28 February 2023, 06:28PM

The arrest came as part of the ‘Phuket Crime - Free’ campaign, involving some 100 officers including Immigration, regular police and Tourist Police, Phuket Provincial Police Deputy Commander Col Jirasak Siemsak announced today (Feb 28).

Officers arrested the Swedish national, named in Thai language as ‘Christopher Daniel Yokim Boy’, at about 11am, Col Jjirsak said.

The Swede’s permit to stay in the country had been revoked “because he is an offender and conspired with other defendants in the production and possession of narcotic substances”, Col Jirsak said.

“Such behavior constitutes a person prohibited [from staying in the country] under Immigration Act 1979,” Col Jirsak continued.

No further details of the arrest were announced. More details of the arrest and the drugs operation are expected to be released.